Three Takeaways: Second Period From Hell Hands Flames Fourth Straight Loss In Utah

The Utah Mammoth beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, giving the Flames their fourth consecutive defeat.

Let's take a look at the takeaways:

Getting The Collapse Started Early

Calgary did not get a shot on goal in the game until during their first power play at the 7:25 mark of the first period. By that time, Utah already had four shots on goal. But the second shot by the Flames 1:10 later found the back of the net, recording a power play goal for Rasmus Andersson.

While the shots on goal were 10-5 favoring Utah, the score line still read 1-0 Calgary at the first break.

The second period, however, was a nightmare.

The Mammoth outshot the Flames 38-11 in total shots in the second period with 18-3 in shots on goal, primarily due to the fact that Calgary were on the penalty-kill for 6:01. Unfortunately, two of those Utah shots ended up in the back of the net, putting the home side up 2-1 by the second intermission.

The Flames did outshoot the Mammoth 12-4 on the net in the final period, but Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka absolutely stonewalled the Calgary skaters.

Penalty Kill

Here's the bright side: Calgary did not give up any power play goals.

They were 6-for-6 on the PK. They are now 17-of-20 in the season which is outstanding stuff.

Devin Cooley

In his Flames debut, despite the loss, you couldn't have asked for anything more from the 28-year-old.

Out of all of Utah's scoring chances (31), almost half of them (14) came from their six power plays, so it was no walk in the park for Cooley.

He ended his night with 29 saves off 31 shots for a save percentage of 0.935.

Bottom Line

Some of the other things I liked was the Flames winning the faceoff battle 29-of-52 (55.8%) which was a big issue coming in.

Joel Farabee topped the forwards in minutes and tied his career-best in shots on goal in a game with four.

Kevin Bahl took three blocks to prevent any more Utah goals.

But the fact remains: Calgary needs to break their losing streak.

They will now travel to Sin City to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.