Blues Spoil Flames’ Home Opener with 4–2 Win

The Saddledome crowd was buzzing for the Calgary Flames’ home opener on Saturday afternoon — but the St. Louis Blues came in and quieted the party.

Jake Neighbours scored twice, Robert Thomas added a goal and an assist, and the Blues bounced back from a rough start to their season with a 4–2 win over the Flames. Joel Hofer stopped 27 shots for his first win of the year, while Matt Coronato scored both Calgary goals, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves in the loss.

The setback drops the Flames to 1–2–0 on the season and marks just their second home-opening loss in nearly a decade (now 7–1–1 in their last nine).

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s tilt:

1. Matt Coronato Is Starting to Look Like “The Guy”

There’s something different about Coronato this season — confidence, composure, a bit of swagger. The 21-year-old winger is playing like someone who knows he belongs.

He scored both Flames goals on Saturday, first wiring home a power-play marker midway through the opening frame, then beating Hofer clean off the rush with a textbook wrist shot over the shoulder. Three points in three games, two goals in the home opener — Coronato is quickly becoming a player the Flames can lean on for offence.

He’s not just getting chances; he’s finishing them, and with the way he’s driving play early on, it feels like the Flames’ next big offensive piece might already be here.

2. Zayne Parekh’s Debut Was Full of Glimpses

You only get one NHL home debut, and for Zayne Parekh, it was a good one. The rookie blueliner didn’t look overwhelmed — in fact, he looked eager. He moved the puck with confidence, jumped into the rush, and showed off that skating stride that made him such an intriguing prospect.

Sure, there were a few rookie moments — trying to force plays or getting caught a bit high in the zone — but those are the growing pains that come with a player who wants to make an impact. What stood out most was how often Parekh put himself in the right spots to make things happen.

There’s still polish to come, but for a 19-year-old making his season debut, it was an encouraging look at a player with real upside.

3. Dustin Wolf Continues to Look Like a Pro

It wasn’t the result he wanted, but Wolf once again looked like an NHL-calibre goaltender. He stopped 24 shots and made a handful of timely saves that kept Calgary in striking distance deep into the third period.

If not for a late defensive breakdown, the game could have had a different ending — and Wolf might’ve been talking about his second win of the year. He was a bit busier in the crease than usual, scrambling at times, but his athleticism and compete level stood out.

There’s poise in his game, and even in defeat, he continues to show why the Flames see him as their long-term solution in net