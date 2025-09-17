Calgary Flames Announce Two-Year Extension for Captain Mikael Backlund

The Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday that captain Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The extension positions Backlund, 36, to potentially etch his name further into franchise history. With 1,066 career games played, he currently ranks second on the Flames’ all-time games played list, trailing only Jarome Iginla (1,219). Backlund is now just 153 games shy of the top spot—a milestone that could be achieved over the course of this new deal.

A member of the Flames for the entirety of his 17-year NHL career, Backlund has been a model of consistency on the ice and a respected leader in the locker room. Beyond his contributions to the team’s success, he is a committed presence in the Calgary community, embodying the values of the organization both on and off the ice.