Calgary Flames Sign Ryan Huska to Two-Year Extension

The Calgary Flames today announced that head coach Ryan Huska has signed a two-year contract extension, solidifying his role behind the bench through the 2026–27 NHL season.

Huska, who became the 24th head coach in franchise history in June 2023, has guided the Flames to a 79-66-19 record over his first two campaigns. Most recently, he led Calgary to within a single point of a playoff berth in 2024–25, marking steady progress for the club under his leadership.

“We’re thrilled to extend Ryan for two more years,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy.

Huska’s connection to the Flames organization spans more than a decade. He first joined in 2014–15 as head coach of Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Adirondack before guiding top prospects in Stockton, where he compiled a 135-118-27 record across four seasons.

Promoted to the Flames’ NHL coaching staff in 2018, Huska served as an assistant coach for five years before earning the head coaching role in Calgary.