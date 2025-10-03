Colorado Claims Solovyov, Flames Clear Path for Young Blueliners

Ilya Solovyov was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

While it closed the book on the young defender’s time with the Calgary Flames, it feels like a move that could benefit both sides.

For Solovyov, the appeal is obvious: a clearer NHL path. In Calgary, he’d fallen down the depth chart behind younger prospects like Yan Kuznetsov and Hunter Brzustewicz, both of whom carry higher ceilings and are trending up. Cracking the Flames’ blue line was only getting tougher. In Colorado, he projects as a depth or third-pairing option — a role that seemed out of reach here.

The 24-year-old spent four seasons in Calgary’s system, putting up 69 points (18g, 51a) over 229 games with the Wranglers in the AHL, while also appearing in 15 NHL contests and notching four assists. His steady play at the minor-league level showed he could be a reliable piece, but breaking through to a full-time NHL role never quite materialized.

From the Flames’ perspective, losing a prospect stings, but the timing actually makes sense. Solovyov’s departure clears room in the AHL for Calgary’s next wave of blueliners to take on heavy minutes. Kuznetsov, Artem Grushnikov, and Etienne Morin now have the chance to log top-pairing minutes with the Wranglers, which is critical for their development.

So while Calgary loses a prospect they spent many years developing, both sides gain something valuable. Solovyov gets a legitimate chance to stick in the NHL, and the Flames free up space for their next generation of defencemen to grow.