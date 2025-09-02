Dave Lowry Joins Flames as Assistant Coach

The Calgary Flames announced today that former team captain Dave Lowry has been named as an assistant coach on head coach Ryan Huska’s staff.

With decades of NHL experience as a player, captain, and coach, Lowry returns to Calgary ready to help guide the next chapter of Flames hockey.

Lowry, 60, returns to Calgary with a deep history both on and off the ice. The Sudbury, Ont., native played 19 seasons in the NHL, including his final four with the Flames from 2000 to 2004. He wore the “C” as team captain from 2000 to 2002, leaving a lasting impression with his leadership and work ethic.

Following retirement, Lowry began his coaching journey in Calgary with the WHL’s Hitmen in 2005. He later served as a Flames assistant coach from 2009 to 2012 before going on to hold roles across the NHL and major junior hockey. Most recently, Lowry was an assistant with the Seattle Kraken. His experience also includes time behind the bench with the Los Angeles Kings and a stint as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets during the 2021–22 season, where he guided the club to a 26-22-6 record in 54 games.

Lowry’s addition comes as Brad Larsen departs the Flames’ coaching staff for personal reasons.