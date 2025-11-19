Flames Acquire 2019 First-Round Pick John Beecher

The Calgary Flames announced today that the organization has claimed forward John Beecher off waivers. The 24-year-old centre joins the club after spending the start of the season with the Boston Bruins.

Beecher, originally selected 30th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, brings size, speed, and a responsible two-way game down the middle. Standing 6’3” and 220 pounds, he provides the Flames with a young, pro-ready option for depth at centre, particularly in a fourth-line role.

Beecher has appeared in 136 NHL games, recording 11 goals and 22 points over parts of three seasons. He is currently on a one-year contract valued at $900,000 and will be a restricted free agent at season’s end.

Sitting 32nd in the league standings, the Flames held top priority on the waiver wire and secured Beecher’s rights upon submitting their claim.

Beecher will join the Flames in Buffalo and will be available, if needed, against the Sabres.