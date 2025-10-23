Flames Drop Seventh Straight, Fall 2–1 in Overtime to Canadiens

The skid continues.

Despite earning a point, the Calgary Flames’ losing skid hit seven games on Wednesday night, falling 2–1 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are now 0-6-1 in their last seven contests.

Adam Klapka scored Calgary’s lone goal — his first of the season — while goaltender Dustin Wolf put on a show, keeping the Flames alive with a series of highlight-reel stops. In the end, Mike Matheson buried the overtime winner for Montreal just one minute into the extra frame.

The night started with a brief power outage in the arena, but it was Wolf who stole the spotlight once the lights came back on. The young netminder turned aside multiple point-blank chances, including a massive cross-crease save on Ivan Demidov and a sliding stop on Oliver Kapanen late in the first.

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for Montreal late in the first period on the power play, blasting a one-timer from the high slot. Early in the third, Klapka tied it up after forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and ripping home a wrister to make it 1–1.

Overtime was short-lived, as Demidov threaded a perfect cross-seam feed to Matheson, who tapped in the game-winner to seal it for the Canadiens.

Three Takeaways

1. Defensive Lapses Still Costly

The Flames showed more energy and effort, but defensive breakdowns continue to be their undoing. Montreal repeatedly exposed open lanes for cross-ice passes, including on both of their goals. Too often, Calgary failed to get sticks or bodies in lanes, allowing odd-man rushes and uncontested looks.

2. Dustin Wolf Stands Tall

Wolf was easily Calgary’s best player. He made 26 saves, several of the highlight-reel variety, showcasing elite lateral movement and anticipation. Despite minimal support from his defence, he gave the Flames every chance to steal two points.

3. Klapka Keeps Climbing

Adam Klapka continues to make a case for more ice time. With points in back-to-back games and his first goal of the season, he’s bringing energy, physicality, and now offence. On a team that’s managed just 13 goals in eight games, it might be time to move him up the lineup.