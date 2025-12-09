Flames Keep Rolling With 7–4 Win Over Sabres

The Calgary Flames continued their strong run at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night, knocking off the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 and extending their home streak to 5-0-1 in their last six. Entering the night tied in points (26), both teams knew the matchup carried weight — and Calgary responded with one of their most assertive showings of the season.

Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, as he opened the scoring for the second straight game and added an an empty-netter and an assist, Rasmus Andersson ripped home his seventh of the year, and Jonathan Huberdeau buried his second power-play goal of the season. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri led the offensive charge with a three-point performance (1G, 2A), and Yan Kuznetsov added his second goal of the season. Mikael Backlund rounded out the Flames scoring with an empty net goal.

Dustin Wolf battled through a chaotic night in the crease to secure his ninth win.

Calgary wasted little time establishing momentum. Sharangovich’s net-drive-first mentality paid off again when a point shot deflected off him and in. The Flames kept their foot down early, converting on a 5-on-3 powerplay when Andersson navigated traffic and wired one home, with Kadri setting up both first-period goals.

The Sabres clawed back in the second. Tage Thompson used his lethal release to beat Wolf on the power play, but Calgary responded with another powerplay marker — this time Huberdeau tapping in a slick Matt Coronato setup at the side of the net.

Buffalo briefly thought they tied it when Thompson snuck one past Wolf from a sharp angle, but an offside challenge wiped the goal off the board. The Sabres did eventually break through again when Owen Power’s point shot found a body in front and redirected in, cutting the lead to one.

However, every time Buffalo pushed, Calgary countered. Just 31 seconds after the Sabres scored, Sharangovich sprung Joel Farabee who found Kadri streaking towards the net, who finished off a clean passing sequence to restore the two-goal cushion. Rasmus Dahlin answered quickly for Buffalo, but Calgary scored quickly after — finished by Kuznetsov after a hard-working shift by Blake Coleman — re-establishing control at 5–3 heading into the third.

Sabres netminder Alex Lyon entered to start the final frame. Late in the third, with the net empty, Dahlin spotted Alex Tuch in front who redirected the shot past Wolf. Backlund responded moments later with an empty net goal, as did Sharangovich to seal it for the Flames.

Three Takeaways:

1. Flames Playing With Swagger

Confidence is a powerful thing, and Calgary showed plenty of it. Their pace was high, their puck movement sharp, and their response game was immediate — every time Buffalo scored, the Flames answered on the very next shift or within minutes. They didn’t let the Sabres build momentum, and that maturity showed throughout the night.

2. Power Play Delivers

The Flames’ power play has been searching for consistency, and it found it Monday. Calgary went 2-for-5, converting on a 5-on-3 opportunity and striking again late in the second. Andersson and Huberdeau cashed in. More importantly, the unit played with purpose — quick puck movement, strong retrievals, and decisive shooting.

3. Kadri Remains the Offensive Catalyst

Nazem Kadri continues to quietly pace the Flames’ attack. With another three-point night, he now leads the team with 26 points (6G, 20A). Beyond the numbers, Kadri is driving Calgary’s pace, dictating shifts, and elevating whoever plays on his line. When the Flames need a stabilizing presence or a momentum swing, he’s providing it.