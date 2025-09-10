Future Flames on Display as Prospects Camp Kicks Off in Calgary

The Calgary Flames officially kick off their 2025 Prospects Training Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with medical evaluations and fitness testing to open the week.

In all, 24 young players will take part in camp — a mix of three goaltenders, eight defencemen, and thirteen forwards.

Notably absent from the roster is Zayne Parekh, as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury sustained over the summer. The Flames rookie defenceman has resumed skating and is aiming to be ready in time for main training camp.

Here’s a look at the participants:

Goaltenders

#80 Owen Say

#40 Arsenii Sergeev

#81 Jordan Switzer

Defencemen

#71 Colton Alain

#84 Eduard Bondar

#48 Hunter Brzustewicz

#67 Axel Hurtig

#88 Simon Mack

#59 Etienne Morin

#92 Mace’o Phillips

#97 Daniil Skvortsov

Forwards

#49 Andrew Basha

#60 Jacob Battaglia

#87 Parker Bell

#82 Nathan Brisson

#51 Matvei Gridin

#29 Sam Honzek

#95 Carter King

#53 Hunter Laing

#85 Mael Lavigne

#73 Kadon McCann

#83 David Silye

#36 Aydar Suniev

#96 Carter Wilkie

The Flames prospects will face off against the Edmonton Oilers prospects twice during camp — starting on Friday, Sept.12 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, then in Calgary for a rematch at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, Sept.14.

