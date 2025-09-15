Flames Prospects Beat Oilers, Sweep Next Gen Showcase

The Calgary Flames prospects swept the Oilers in the Next Gem Showcase series, beating them 5-4 in the second and final game at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary

The game began nightmarishly for the home side, conceding a goal from Edmonton's Tommy Lafreniere and penalty in the first three minutes of the game.

Yet, the offensive firepower of the Flames clearly outmatched that of their provincial rivals.

Around the mid-way point of the first period, Aydar Suniev and David Silye got clean back-to-back shots on the Edmonton net, but found goalie Nathaniel Day's chest protector.

At one point Suniev dazzled his way close to the Oilers' goalie crease, setting up Nathan Brisson for a goal, but Brisson couldn't finish.

Matvei Gridin had a breakaway chance, but Day won that battle.

Finally at the 15:36 mark, Calgary were rewarded for their persistence with a Mael Lavigne equalizing goal.

In the the dying seconds of the first period, Flames goalie Arsenii Sergeev made a jaw-dropping save off a point-blank shot to keep the game tied 1-1.

Calgary didn't keep their foot off the gas pedal as the 13:47 mark of the second period as Jacob Battaglia skated across the ice after escaping a check and put a shot towards the net, which Brisson scored on the rebound, making it 2-1 Calgary.

Moments later Gridin wound find the post, but he wouldn't have to wait longer to score his second goal of the Showcase at the 16:21 mark, putting the Flames up 3-1

Less than two minutes later, Lafraniere scored his second for the Oilers, this time on the power play, making it 3-2.

The third period made this game look similar to the first.

The two teams traded goals in under four minutes, and then at the 7:13 mark, Hunter Laing would score a power play goal that would eventually become the game-winner as Edmonton's Parker Von Richter scored the Oilers' last goal just over three minutes later.

As mentioned the team overpowered their in-province rivals.

Mace'o Phillips and Axel Hurtig sent Oilers players hitting the ice with authority with their imposing 6'5 plus frames.

Gridin was named player of the game.