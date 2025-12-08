Flames Recall Defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz from AHL Wranglers

The Calgary Flames announced Monday that defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz is heading back to the big club after a strong start to his season with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Brzustewicz, a 2023 third-round selection, has been one of the Wranglers’ most productive blueliners this year, posting 12 points through 22 games.

The smooth-skating defender is coming off a solid rookie campaign in which he collected 32 points across 70 games and also earned his first NHL appearance late last season in a matchup against Los Angeles.

Originally drafted by Vancouver, the Washington, Michigan product became a member of the Flames organization as part of the January 2024 trade that moved Elias Lindholm to the Canucks.