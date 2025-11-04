Flames Recall Defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from Wranglers

The Calgary Flames are giving one of their top young blueliners another look at the big stage. The team announced Tuesday that defenceman Yan Kuznetsov has been recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Kuznetsov, 22, has quietly put together a solid start to his season in the minors, notching two goals — including a game-winner — and a plus-5 rating in 10 games. He’s been a steady force on the Wranglers’ back end, showing the kind of two-way maturity that’s been steadily building since he turned pro.

This marks Kuznetsov’s sixth year in the Flames organization, split between his time with the Stockton Heat and now the Wranglers. He made his NHL debut last January against the Ottawa Senators, where he held his own in limited action — a short but promising glimpse at a player many see as being next in line for a bigger defensive role.

Last season, Kuznetsov put together one of his best AHL campaigns, finishing with a plus-21 rating — the best on the team — and 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 72 games. That mix of defensive reliability and growing offensive confidence earned him a two-year contract extension over the summer, with the deal turning into a one-way contract in its second year. It’s a clear sign the organization expects him to stick at the NHL level sooner rather than later.

A second-round pick in 2020, Kuznetsov has now suited up for 226 AHL games, logging heavy minutes against top competition and establishing himself as a key piece of Calgary’s defensive depth.