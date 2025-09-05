REPORTED: Flames Sign Connor Zary to Three-Year Contract

The Calgary Flames have reportedly signed forward Connor Zary to a three-year bridge contract with the club, worth $11.325 million, carrying an annual average value of $3.775 million. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

"Hearing Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames are closing in on a three-year extension at just under $3.8M," Friedman posted.

Zary, 23, is coming off a promising sophomore campaign in which he notched 13 goals and 27 points in 54 games before being sidelined with a lower-body injury late in the season. Over his 117 career NHL appearances, the skilled forward has recorded 27 goals and 61 points, showcasing consistent offensive upside and two-way reliability.

Originally selected 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has quickly established himself as a key part of Calgary’s young core. His vision, hockey sense, and ability to contribute in all situations have made him a valuable piece of the Flames’ lineup.

The deal secures Zary through the 2027–28 NHL season.