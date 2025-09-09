Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to Seven-Year Contract Extension

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $7.5 million.

Wolf, 24, emerged as a cornerstone for the Flames during the 2024–25 season, appearing in 53 games and recording a 29-16-8 record alongside a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. His 29 victories not only led all rookie netminders but also ranked him 11th overall among NHL goaltenders.

The Gilroy, California native capped off his breakout campaign by finishing second in Calder Memorial Trophy voting, underscoring his rapid rise as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

A seventh-round pick by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Draft (214th overall), Wolf has quickly built a decorated resume. Before establishing himself with the Flames, he captured back-to-back AHL Goaltender of the Year awards (2022, 2023) and earned the Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP in 2023.

With this extension, the Flames secure their goaltending future as the team continues to build toward long-term success.