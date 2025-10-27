Flames Snap Skid With Statement Win Over Rangers

The Calgary Flames finally broke through.

After eight straight losses, the Flames erupted for a season-high five goals in a 5–1 win over the New York Rangers at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night — marking their first home victory of the season and a much-needed boost of confidence.

Nazem Kadri opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games, continuing to build momentum after a slow start. Kevin Bahl netted his first of the season, while Igor Sharangovich — back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch — buried his first of the year off a slick setup from Connor Zary. Blake Coleman added a pair, including a shorthanded tally that sealed the game late in the third.

Between the pipes, Dustin Wolf was sharp and composed, turning aside 30 shots, several in spectacular fashion, to earn his first win of the season.

Calgary controlled much of the night, outshooting the Rangers, winning puck battles, and finally converting on their chances — something that’s eluded them during their early-season struggles.

Three Takeaways

1. Firsts Across the Board

For a team that’s been searching for offence, production finally came from up and down the lineup. Bahl and Sharangovich both scored their first goals of the season, while Kadri and Coleman added key markers. Sharangovich, in particular, responded well after sitting out recent games, showing urgency and finishing touch when it mattered.

2. Kadri Finding His Game

After a quiet start, Kadri looks rejuvenated. With goals in back-to-back games and noticeable chemistry alongside Jonathan Huberdeau since his return, Kadri is playing with renewed confidence and purpose — a promising sign for a team desperate for consistent offence.

3. Wolf Stays Calm and Delivers

Dustin Wolf’s performance stood out not just for the numbers, but for his composure. He was aggressive yet controlled, managing rebounds effectively and making several timely saves to protect the lead. After enduring the team’s losing streak, Wolf earned a well-deserved win — one that could spark both his and the team’s confidence moving forward.