Flames Trim Training Camp Roster, Send 13 Players to Wranglers

The Calgary Flames made another round of roster moves today, reassigning 13 players to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wranglers.

Forwards Andrew Basha, Parker Bell, Lucas Ciona, Martin Frk, Alex Gallant, Carter King, David Silye, and Carter Wilkie are all heading to the Wranglers.

Defencemen Simon Mack, Etienne Morin, and Jeremie Poirier, along with goaltenders Connor Murphy and Arsenii Sergeev were all included in the cuts.

With these moves, the Flames’ training camp roster now stands at 38 players: four goaltenders, 13 defencemen, and 21 forwards.