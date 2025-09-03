Flames, Zary Negotiations Progressing Toward Three-Year Deal

Training camp is inching closer, yet the Calgary Flames still don’t have a deal in place for Connor Zary. On the surface, it might not seem like cause for panic, but with the calendar turning and no contract signed, fans are left wondering—should there be concern?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the two sides are narrowing the gap, with talks reportedly circling around a three-year term. That kind of bridge deal makes sense for both camps: Zary gains flexibility to prove himself and line up for a bigger payday down the road, while the Flames retain cost control and a window to further evaluate what they truly have in the 23-year-old forward.

It’s not an unfamiliar script. Think back to 2019, when Matthew Tkachuk signed a three-year, $21 million deal—framed at the time as the perfect bridge. By the end of that contract, he leveraged his rising star power into a move to Florida. Flames fans don’t need reminding how that turned out.

For Zary, the story is still unwritten. His numbers last season—13 goals, 14 assists for 27 points in 53 games—won’t knock anyone off their seat. But context matters. Twice, his year was derailed by bad-luck injuries: first a knee-on-knee hit in Anaheim, then an awkward spill against Dallas. In between, he flashed legitimate top-six potential and the poise that made him a first-round pick in 2020.

Zary’s camp betting on a short-term deal is a calculated move. If he stays healthy and builds on his rookie campaign, he could position himself for a major raise in three years’ time. While he may not be the next Tkachuk, Zary’s combination of skill, vision, and offensive instincts suggest there’s more to come once he finds rhythm and consistency at the NHL level.

The Flames’ cautious approach is understandable given his injury history—but caution cuts both ways. Calgary has watched too many young talents bloom elsewhere after developing in their system. Zary might not be a franchise cornerstone yet, but he’s the kind of player worth gambling on. Because if the Flames don’t, someone else eventually will.

