Frost, Prosvetov Heroes in Flames Pre-Season Win In Edmonton

The Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in OT at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday night.

But I'll be frank: let's definitely NOT pull off a performance like that again.

The Flames were outshot by the home-side in all three regulation periods. Their game-winner in OT ensured that the overtime period was the only one where they had more shots than Edmonton. In total, the Oilers outshot their southern rivals 30-to-14.

We have mentioned how poor Calgary had been poor in offensive production and this game doesn't inspire confidence despite the win.

What was great was the performance of goalie Ivan Prosvetov. The 26-year-old Russian and his best friends, his leg pads, made 28 saves, including several jaw-dropping ones and registered a save percentage of 0.933. That is a good start in his case for being Dustin Wolf's backup.

The penalty-kill was a perfect 2-for-2 and you love to see that after the Flames were number one in the PK last season from March 26 to the end of the season, even though this is just pre-season.

What I also liked was the power play. The Flames were able to get set all in of their power plays and had Oilers players panicking and scurrying to protect the net. That was something not often seen last season.

And they were rewarded for their efforts with a power play goal by Joel Farabee in the second period.

Morgan Frost was the pick of the skaters, scoring two goals including the overtime winner. The Aurora, Ontario native just signed a two-year $8.75 million contract extension with the Flames this past off-season.

The Flames will play their next preseason back in Calgary against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.