Gridin Makes Flames Final Roster, Huberdeau Day-To-Day

Forward Matvei Gridin, the top Flames prospect we told you guys to watch out for in the AHL Wranglers apparently is SO good, that he gets to bypass the AHL completely and has made the Flames final roster for the 2025-26 season.

And why not?

He scored three goals, the most out of any Calgary player in the preseason.

On opening night at the Edmonton Oilers, he is slotted in as the second-line left winger.

The 19-year-old Russian will also switch from #51 to #92 on the back of his jersey.

On a similar note, defenceman Zayne Parekh will switch from #89 to #19.

Meanwhile, alternate captain and forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been currently listed as day-to-day, putting his status for opening night in question. It is interesting to note that PuckPedia has him listed on Injured Reserve: