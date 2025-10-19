Jonathan Huberdeau Looks Reignited in Return to Flames Lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau made his return to the Calgary Flames lineup on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing the first five games of the season — and he wasted no time making an impact.

For a team that’s struggled to find much rhythm offensively, Huberdeau’s effort stood out. The veteran winger looked determined, engaged, and willing to battle in the tough areas of the ice, setting the tone in his season debut.

After suffering an undisclosed injury late in the preseason when he crashed into the post, there was some question about whether Huberdeau would play with any hesitation. That concern disappeared almost immediately. He attacked the net with confidence, skated with intent, and looked like the offensive driver Calgary has been missing.

His first goal of the season came the hard way — right in front of the net. Huberdeau battled through traffic, drove to the crease, and from his knees managed to swat the puck home for the Flames only goal in the game. It was a gritty, determined effort that summed up his entire night. Later, he came close to adding another on the power play, creating chances from the side of the goal and generating pressure around the blue paint.

More than just the goal, Huberdeau’s compete level and tempo were noticeable. He looked sharp on the rush, confident with the puck, and committed to making plays happen. It was the kind of effort the Flames have been needing — and one they’ll need more of moving forward.

Last season, Huberdeau posted 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points in 81 games — the most he’s produced since joining the Flames.