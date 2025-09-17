PROSPECT UPDATE: Stockselius and Matveiko off to great starts to 2025-26 junior seasons

Junior hockey may be beginning in North America this week, but it has already begun a while ago in other parts of the world.

Calgary Flames forward prospect Theo Stockselius who plays for Djurgardens IF U20 in Sweden is currently the top scorer on his team with four points in two games, all of them being assists. That is obviously not a big sample, but it's a start.

The bigger news is of centre Yan Matveiko who plays for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL in Russia. He has scored seven points in six games. This is big because unlike Stockselius, who was picked in the second round of the 2025 Draft, Matveiko is a seventh-rounder and void of any expectations.

Last season for Moskva, the 19-year-old scored just 24 points in 42 games. But this time around, he has almost reached a third of that in just one-seventh of the games he played last year. Elite Prospects projects him to score 26 goals and 61 points in 52 contests.

Considering the Flames organization has produced a jewel out of another seventh-rounder in Dustin Wolf, this one could quite possibly be another one.