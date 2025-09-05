THN Yearbook Team Report: Calgary Flames

The Hockey News PREDICTION | 6TH IN PACIFIC

A SINGLE POINT WAS ALL that separated the Calgary Flames from the playoffs last season, which made things both exciting and frustrating for the franchise and the fans. Many got caught up in the thrill of the post-season chase, but others lamented the depreciating value of the impending draft slot as the team battled down the stretch. Ultimately, everyone was left disappointed. No playoffs and the lowest pick of all the squads that didn't qualify.

The roster is largely unchanged, but for a team that was kept afloat primarily by good vibes and incredible goaltending, expectations from an outside perspective are likely to remain low.

OFFENCE

Only three teams scored fewer goals last season, and if improvement is to come from within, the team will need Matt Coronato (24), Connor Zary (13) and Morgan Frost (14) to improve their totals. A return to 30-plus goals from Yegor Sharangovich would be huge after he dropped to 17 last year. Much more is needed from the back end, too, with Rasmus Andersson (11) the only blueliner to hit double digits. Given Andersson's uncertain future, the Flames could find themselves with just one experienced offensive blueliner in MacKenzie Weegar. A boost should come from rookie Zayne Parekh, who scored in his lone NHL game to finish last season. It's a risky mix given the offensive leaders are veterans who may see production decrease while waiting for the younger players to emerge.

DEFENCE

There were some pleasant surprises on a back end lacking true depth last season, with Joel Hanley becoming a serviceable option and Kevin Bahl looking strong in his first season with the team.

Weegar was the best and most consistent defenceman, with Andersson struggling at times and playing through an injury down the stretch. Ultimately, the Flames need more top-four talent to build on their weakest position. Parekh is a player they're hoping can help sooner than later, and fellow prospect Hunter Brzustewicz offers an encouraging future option on the right side. Barring a big trade, not much is going to be different, and the team may struggle even more defensively this season with little apparent upside for Daniil Miromanov and journeyman Jake Bean.

GOALTENDING

Dustin Wolf answered skeptics in his first full NHL season and emerged as one of the league's most impressive netminders. He finished second in Calder voting and earned a first-place ballot for the Vezina, proving that his lack of size will not prevent him from excelling. Elite athleticism and anticipation helped him rank near the top of many of the advanced goalie metrics, and there's no reason to doubt he can do it again. He'll be backed up by newcomer Ivan Prosvetov.

