What Should the Flames Do With Rory Kerins?

The Calgary Flames have an interesting decision to make with Rory Kerins this season. For the first time in his career, the 23-year-old forward will need to clear waivers if he doesn’t stick with the big club out of camp. That means if Calgary tries to send him down, there’s a very real chance another team could scoop him up.

So the question is: do the Flames risk losing him, or do they find a spot for him on the roster?

Kerins sees himself as a natural centre — and let’s be honest, the Flames could use more stability down the middle. The problem is, at the NHL level, he hasn’t quite earned the coaching staff’s trust to take on those heavier defensive minutes. His skating still needs another gear, and his overall two-way game has to tighten up before he’s handed full-time centre duties.

That said, you can’t ignore the upside. Kerins has great hockey sense, he’s committed to improving, and he knows how to generate offence. Just think back to his final year in junior with the Soo Greyhounds, where he racked up a ridiculous 118 points (43g,75a) in 67 games.

He scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an assist in the Flames’ 4-1 preseason victory against the Seattle Kraken on September 23.

Last season was another big step forward for Kerins. He lit it up with the Calgary Wranglers, putting home a career-high 33 goals and leading the team with 61 points. Even in limited NHL action, he chipped in four assists in five games and finished plus-3. For a sixth-round pick back in 2020, that’s hinting at some serious value.

Calgary rewarded him with a one-year, two-way deal in July — essentially a “show us what you can do” contract. Now it’s up to Kerins to prove he can turn those AHL numbers into NHL consistency.

The Flames have to decide if he’s worth a roster spot right now, or if they’re willing to gamble that he slips through waivers. Either way, Kerins has put himself squarely in the conversation. For a guy who’s been flying under the radar, he’s quickly becoming one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the season.