Wolf Backstops Flames to 2–0 Win Over Mammoth

The Calgary Flames secured a hard-fought 2–0 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, using an early jolt, a disciplined defensive effort, and another poised performance from Dustin Wolf to close out the win.

Calgary wasted no time getting on the board—just 16 seconds in, Yegor Sharangovich jumped on a rebound in the slot and chipped it past Vitek Vanecek for his fourth of the season. The early marker set the tone for a tight, physical night in which chances were limited at both ends.

The second period brought an edge, highlighted by Ryan Lomberg stepping in for MacKenzie Weegar after a heavy collision, squaring up with Liam O’Brien to answer the hit and spark the bench. The Flames carried their 1–0 lead into the third and held firm as Utah pushed for an equalizer.

With the Mammoth net empty in the final minutes, Connor Zary spun at centre ice and fired home the insurance marker—his second goal in as many games—while Rasmus Andersson picked up career assist No. 199 on the play. Wolf turned aside all 28 shots he faced to lock down his second shutout of the season.

Three Takeaways

1. Dustin Wolf Continues to Own the Saddledome

Wolf was composed start to finish, earning his second shutout of the year—both on home ice. He entered the night with strong numbers at the Dome (2.11 GAA, .925 SV%), and once again delivered exactly what the Flames needed in a tight, low-event matchup.

2. Fourth Line Sets the Tone

Calgary’s fourth line chipped in exactly the kind of shift-to-shift impact coaches want. Adam Klapka threw five hits in just over seven minutes, Lomberg sparked momentum with a fight, and John Beecher helped drive pressure on the forecheck. Quiet minutes, loud impact.

3. A Lightning-Fast Start Makes the Difference

The Flames’ opening goal—sixteen seconds into the game—ultimately stood as the game-winner. Getting Sharangovich on the board early was a positive sign, and the quick strike allowed Calgary to dictate pace and structure the rest of the way.