Flames In Danger Of Repeating Unwanted Record For First Time In Two Seasons

Going into Sunday's tilt against the Minnesota Wild, the Flames' power play is the second-worst in the league at 12.3. They are just barely above the last-placed New York Rangers who are a tenth below at 12.2.

Initially it was a three-way race to the bottom, but just a few moments ago, the third-last Carolina Hurricanes scored on their first power play against the Toronto Maple Leafs, raising their PP percentage from 12.8 to 15.0, making it a two-way race for the evening to the bottom for the Flames and Rangers.

The Rangers' next game will be on Monday, but if the Flames don't score on even one power play in their bout with the Wild, they will be dead-last in the league in the power play through 17 games for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

A power play goal anytime will prevent the unfortunate history.