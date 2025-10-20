FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Oct. 13 To Oct. 19

A lackluster week not just for the Flames, but also their prospects...

A total of 15 points were scored in 32 junior games.

2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

The Roslyn, New York-native was perhaps the pick of the prospects this week when his #10 Quinnipiac Bobcats took on fellow Flames prospect Jaden Lipinski's #7 Maine on Friday and Saturday. Wyttenbach came out in each game with a power play goal.

2023 112th-overall pick, F Jaden Lipinski

The aforementioned-Lipinski came up with an assist on Friday, but zero points on Saturday.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

The Belleville, Ontario-native was the top point-scorer amongst the prospects this week, scoring three assists with one on the power play when his Merrimack College played against New Hampshire in a single game on Saturday.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

Just like the previous weekend, the WHL Saskatoon Blades alternate captain once against put up two assists, one each in back-to-back home-and-away games against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday and Saturday. He suited up for a third consecutive game against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday where he came up empty.

2023 208th-overall pick, D Axel Hurtig

Hurtig and his Calgary Hitmen took on the Portland Winterhawks on Monday for some early week WHL action where the 20-year-old Swede didn't register any points. On Friday however, he would register his second goal in his fifth game of the season against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. That would be all for him all as he came up scoreless two days later against the Spokane Warriors.

2025 208th-overall pick, D Jakob Leander

Here's someone you probably haven't heard of in a while. Or maybe ever.

Leander was a seventh-round pick this past draft, and plays in Sweden's J20 Nationell for the team HV71 U20. He registered his first goal in his 11th game of the season against Vasteras U20.

The following players managed only one assist during the week:

2024 74th-overall pick, F Henry Mews (#4 Michigan in two games vs Robert Morris)

2024 62nd-overall pick, F Jacob Battaglia (OHL Kingston Frontenacs in one game each vs Ottawa 67's, Oshawa Generals)

2025 80th-overall pick, D Mace'o Phillips (USHL Green Bay Gamblers in one game each vs USNDTP, Youngstown Phantoms)

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny (#10 North Dakota in 2 games vs #13 Minnesota)

2025 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter (#15 Arizona State in 2 games vs Augustana)

AHL Wranglers

In the Calgary Wranglers' outing this weekend, the team beat the Tucson Roadrunners 5-4 in OT on Saturday. Matvei Gridin, who had been sent to the Wranglers by the Flames scored a goal 37 seconds into the game. Hunter Brzustewicz also put the puck in the back of the net and Rory Kerins scored twice.

In the second game on Sunday, the Wranglers again beat Tuscon in OT with Gridin scoring again, alongside Andrew Basha and Jeremie Poirier.