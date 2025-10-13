FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Oct. 6 To Oct. 12

Another productive week is in the bag for Flames prospects with a couple of first-time scorers:

2024 62nd-overall, F Jacob Battaglia

Perhaps the MVP award of the week amongst the prospects goes to the Mississauga, Ontario-native. On Thursday and Friday, his OHL Kingston Frontenacs faced the Peterborough Petes in back-to-back home-and-away games. Battaglia couldn't get on the board in the first game, but in the second one, he put up three goals, one being on the power play along with a power play assist. He was deemed player of the game. The 19-year-old now carries a tally of five goals and eight points in six games in the 2025-26 OHL season.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

The WHL Saskatoon Blades alternate captain put up two assists, one on the power play in an early Tuesday WHL game against the Vancouver Giants. That would be all for him as he did not score against the Swift Current Broncos on Friday and did not suit up the following day against the Kamloops Blazers. His record for the 2025-26 WHL season currently stands at four goals and eight points in six points

2022 219th-overall pick, F Cade Littler

The #10 North Dakota Bisons opened their NCAA season over the weekend and the 21-year-old AND seventh-rounder Littler took full advantage of their two-games series against the #19 St. Thomas Tommies. In the first game on Friday, Littler scored one goal and an assist. In the second game on Sunday, he put up another assist, totaling three points, scoring a third of the points in two games this season that he had scored in 33 games last year.

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny

Speaking of the #18 North Dakota Bison, also on that team is 2025 first-rounder Cole Reschny who also put up points, just not as many as his seventh-round teammate above. The former WHL Victoria Royal alumni came up empty in the first game against the Tommies, but scored a goal and recorded a power play assist in the second game.

2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

The Roslyn, New York-native's #8 Quinnipiac Bobcats took on Alaska-Fairbanks on Friday and Notre Dame on Saturday. Wyttenbach came out of those two games with two goals and an assist, putting his season tally at four points in three games.

2024 177th-overall pick, D Eric Jamieson

Jamieson and his #5 Denver Pioneers took on Air Force and Bentley in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday to open their NCAA season. Jamieson didn't record any points on Friday, but the following day against the Falcons, he recorded a goal and two assists, one being on a short-handed situation.

2023 112th-overall pick, F Jaden Lipinski

Lipinski and the #12 Maine Black Bears opened their NCAA campaign this past weekend with two games against Holy Cross. The Arizona-native scored two goals and four points to kick off his college hockey career.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

After failing to register a point against UMass Lowell on opening weekend, the Belleville, Ontario-native scored a goal for his new NCAA team, Merrimack College against the same opponent this week.

2025 80th-overall pick, D Mace'o Phillips

The 18-year-old played back-to-back games for the USHL Green Bay Gamblers against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Phillips didn't get a point in their Friday contest, but he scored his first goal of the season in the second game on Saturday, putting his overall tally at one goal and two points in six games.

2025 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter

Perhaps the biggest disappointment so far amongst the prospects is 2025 first-rounder Cullen Potter considering the position he was drafted at. He came out of last weekend's two-game series with two assists, but this weekend, he laid a giant goose egg on the points board in Arizona State's games against Alaska-Fairbanks and Notre Dame. So far in four game, Potter has put up 16 shots on goal with zero goals to show for them.