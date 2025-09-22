FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21

Every Sunday, we here at The Hockey New: Calgary Flames will be updating you with news and the performances of Flames prospects as they go through their junior hockey careers.

Earlier, Calgary returned undrafted players Nathan Brisson, Mael Lavigne and Kadon McCann from training camp to their junior teams of QMJHL Val-d'Or, QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand and WHL Medicine Hat respectively.

We also reported earlier in the week that Yan Matveiko and Theo Stockselius had gone off to great starts in their junior seasons.

Since then, Stockselius has notched two more assists, putting up a league-leading six assists in the U20 Nationell in Sweden.

Matveiko has looked impressive considering he's a seventh-round pick. He added a goal and an assist to his tally, recording four goals and nine points in seven games in the MHL in Russia. He is currently the 14th-highest scorer in the league.

A lot of the other prospects were at Flames training camp while their junior teams kicked off their seasons.

They include:

Mace'o Phillips (USHL Green Bay)

Jacob Battaglia (OHL Kingston)

Axel Hurtig (WHL Calgary)

Hunter Laing (WHL Saskatoon)

We'll have to see if they are sent back as well.