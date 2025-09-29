FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Sept. 22 to Sept. 28

With NHL camps winding down, most of the Flames prospects were sent back to their junior teams this past week.

2025 80th-overall pick defenceman Mace'o Phillips was reassigned to the USHL Green Bay Gamblers on Monday, Sept. 22. He has played two games since without scoring.

2023 208th-overall pick defenceman Axel Hurtig and 2024 62nd-overall pick forward Jacob Battaglia were reassigned to the WHL Calgary Hitmen and OHL Kingston Frontenacs respectively on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

In his first game back, Hurtig scored one of the Hitmens' six goals.

Battaglia had an even better return, not just because he was designated the new captain, but he scored the opening goals for Kingston in both of his games since coming back, as well as recorded an assist, putting up three points in two games.

Not to be outdone, 2024 170th-overall pick Hunter Laing, who was reassigned to the WHL Saskatoon Blades on Thursday, Sept. 26 also scored a goal and an assist in his first game back from camp. He came up empty in his second game though, currently going at a point-per-game rate.

We mentioned last Sunday that 2025 211th-overall pick defenceman Yan Matveiko and 54th-overall pick forward Theo Stockselius had gone off to great starts in the MHL, Russia and U20 Nationell, Sweden respectively. But from last week, the jets have cooled down a bit: since the last update, Matveiko has added one assist in three games for a total of 10 points in nine games, with Stockselius doing the same, putting up seven assists and no goals in six games.

Matveiko fans can take solace that he is tied for third-highest in team scoring AND rating of +10, on a Krasnaya Armiya Moskva team that currently leads the MHL in points.