FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

NCAA hockey kicked off this past Friday.

A total of 10 Flames prospects are enrolled in Division I college hockey programs in the United States. Seven of them started off their NCAA campaigns this week.

None had a better start than 2024 73rd-overall pick forward Henry Mews, who put up four assists in his first two games for the Michigan Wolverines after spending the past three seasons primarily with his hometown OHL Ottawa 67s.

In the highly publicized and YouTube-broadcasted debut of 2026 Draft presumptive number one overall pick Gavin McKenna, 2024 150th-overall pick from Penn State, forward Luke Misa battled fellow Flames prospect, 2025 first-rounder forward Cullen Potter from Arizona State in two games over the weekend. Misa came up empty, but Potter racked up two assists.

Another 2025 first-rounder forward Cole Reschny and 2022 219th-overall pick forward Cade Littler also opened their campaigns with North Dakota. Reschny produced one assist in their opener against Manitoba.

2025 144th-overall pick forward Ethan Wyttenbach played one game for Quinnipiac and scored one assist.

2024 106th-overall pick forward Trevor Hoskin, who played last season at Niagara and now plays for Merrimack College debuted this past weekend but has yet to score a point.

In CHL action, 2024 62nd-overall pick forward Jacob Battaglia also, sigh, added another assist to his tally now having two goals and four points in just as many games for the OHL Kingston Frontenacs.

On the other hand, in the WHL, 2024 170th-overall pick forward Hunter Laing added two goals and an assist in two more games, putting his stats at four goals and five points in four games for the Saskatoon Blades.

Across the Atlantic, 2025 54th-overall pick forward Theo Stockselius who plays for Djurgårdens IF U20 has registered one goal and eight points in six games in the J20 Nationell . He was also promoted to their professional senior team of the same name in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he has played two games without scoring.

On Friday, Oct.3, Stockselius' rights were traded by the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds, the team that drafted him 83rd in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, to the WHL Calgary Hitmen.

2025 211th-overall pick forward Yan Matveiko of Krasnaya Armiya in MHL Russia has been lights out spectacular, putting up six goals and 14 points in 11 games. His rating of +13 is tied with two others for the second-highest in the league, though he does have the most points of all three.