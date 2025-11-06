Special Teams Will Make Or Break 2025-26 Flames

After the Calgary Flames' 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday evening, the Flames have now had ALL three of their regulation wins in contests where they were on the penalty-kill for 2 minutes or under without giving up a power play goal.

This proves that staying out of the box has only benefitted the Flames.

On the other side of the equation, the Flames have been 3-for-20 on the power play since Oct. 20, which was the third-worst in that span. What makes it worse is that the team also gave up two short-handed goals during that time-frame.

In the bigger picture, the Flames have given up the most short-handed shots on goal (21) in the season.

Calgary may not be able to rely on the man-advantage for quite a while it seems, but at least they can minimize errors like allowing short-handed shots on goals, or worse, short-handed goals.

The key on the penalty-kill is obvious: stay out of the box.