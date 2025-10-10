Former Canes Reach 700 Milestones

Yesterday was a big day for the Carolina Hurricanes as they won their season opener 6-3 over the New Jersey Devils, but it was also a big moment for a few former Canes as well.

Both Brett Pesce (2015-2024) and Jeff Skinner (2010-2018) hit milestones related to the number 700, with Pesce reaching 700 NHL games played and Skinner scoring his 700th point,

Pesce, 30, played the first 627 games of his career for the Hurricanes after being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2013 draft.

He reflects a bit on the milestone in this NHL.com feature.

The Moment Over the Milestone | FEATURE | New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce will play his 700th NHL game in Carolina in the Devils season opener, but it's not the milestone that matters to him: It's the moment.

Skinner, 33, scored the opening goal for his new team, the San Jose Sharks to get point #700 in memorable fashion.

Skinner was the most productive over his career in Carolina, where he had 204 goals and 379 points in 579 games.

The former Calder Trophy winner was the 7th overall selection by the Canes in 2010.