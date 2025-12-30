5 Takeaways: Hurricanes Stick With It, Defeat Rangers In Overtime

Two days ago, the Carolina Hurricanes once again proved they could indeed hold a lead and on Monday, the team proved that it can still overcome a deficit too.

The Canes entered the third period down a goal, but managed to tilt the ice, find the equalizer and get the job done in overtime.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

'You Have To Just Go For It': Jackson Blake, Jordan Martinook, Sebastian Aho, Rod Brind'Amour On OT Win Over Rangers

Blake's clutch overtime goal sealed a comeback win. Hear from the Hurricanes stars on their thrilling victory over the Rangers.

1. Net-Front Traffic

Carolina knew that they were in for an uphill battle with the New York Rangers coming to town because that meant a date with Igor Shesterkin, who has routinely been one of the league's best netminders.

To counter that, the team knew they needed to get to the front of the net and take away his eyes (easier said than done), but it was clear that the Hurricanes were committed to creating that traffic last night.

All three of the Canes' goals cane as a result of traffic in front.

Sebastian Aho's first-period, power play goal was possible due to Andrei Svechnikov's screen in front, Jordan Martinook got a lucky bounce for the third-period equalizer because he took up position in front of the crease and Jackson Blake's game-winning tip was possible due to his net-front presence.

It's one of the best ways to score in this league and that's especially evident when you saw just how many tremendous looks the team had that Shesterkin simply wasn't getting beat on.

"When you're playing Shesterkin, you need to get in front of him,' Martinook said. "Look at all three goals we scored, it's traffic in front of him."

2. Eric Robinson's Bump Up

Following Sunday's practice, Rod Brind'Amour said that there was still "more there" for Eric Robinson in terms of opportunity with Carolina based on his recent play and what the team believes he's capable of.

Last night, Robinson was awarded with that increased opportunity, getting a bump up in the third period onto a line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

"Great player," Aho said. "Works hard, smart and has a lot of speed and obviously he's scored as of late too. Like him a lot."

The trio were dominant for Carolina, outchancing the Rangers 11-4 in the third period and controlling an 80% expected goals for percentage.

While Robinson saw his three-game goal streak and four-game point streak come to an end, it was clear that he didn't look out of place at all filling in on the top line.

"Speed and size," Brind'Amour said when asked what Robinson brings to the top line. "And he's just effective. I don't know how else to say it. Obviously he's kind of been scoring some goals lately too. Just thought maybe they could use a little more of that size to just create a little more energy. That was about it."

3. The Comfort Line

No matter what, the Jordan Staal line just always seems to come through.

Since the return of Jordan Martinook and William Carrier back into the lineup, the trio has been back to their strong play, leading by example and helping to stabilize their team and drag them into fights.

Some nights, it's just about grinding away the opposition's best players and generating zone time, but the three have been providing some consistent offense as of late too.

Monday night, the three did just that, as they earned the eventual equalizer that the Canes needed to defeat the Rangers.

Carrier did the work in the neutral zone to win a puck and then did the same thing to keep the zone off of the wall and then Martinook was in front to get a fortunate bounce.

"They got us the big one to get us into overtime," Brind'Amour said. "Three guys that just do it right."

4. OT PP Deployment

Without top PPQB Shayne Gostisbehere (word is he's dealing with a tweaked groin), the Hurricanes elected to go with a four forward power play deployment for their overtime man advantage.

The Canes went with Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jackson Blake and they were ultimately rewarded for it as the four stayed out on the ice for 1:46 until they eventually got the game winner.

It could be potentially seen as a risk to not have a defenseman back there, but Brind'Amour's philosophy in going with four forwards was hands down the best one.

"You're not really worried about giving up one," Brind'Amour said. "Like, you have to just go for it. A little new to them, because we hadn't really practiced that, but thankfully we had a couple of timeouts in that segment to kind of restructure it a little bit and then you just let the talent take over and that's basically what happened."

5. A Myriad Of Standout Performances

There were a few players who I want to make note of for their performances:

I thought this was one of Mike Reilly's best games. Perhaps a touch shaky early, but I thought the more the game went on, the better he got. I especially liked the way he used his size and physicality to win possession and facilitate clears last night and he wasn't afraid to jump in offensively too.

Brandon Bussi just continues to impress. He's now up to 13 wins in 15 starts and again, he was making those really big, timely saves. I think back to the shorthanded save on Raddysh, the kick out save on Lafreniere, the save on Cuylle and Laba at the start... really there was just a lot to like about his game.

Andrei Svechnikov didn't get on the stat sheet tonight, but I thought he was all over it. His line in general was great, but I definitely noticed him all night long. He had a team high nine shot attempts.

Shoutout to Sebastian Aho in the faceoff dot. The Finnish center was matched up against Vincent Trocheck who's one of the league's best and he still won 58% of draws, including three straight in overtime to facilitate the eventual game winner.

Speaking of faceoff dominance, Jesperi Kotkaniemi went 11-for-14.

Season high in hits last night for Jordan Staal, who was credited with seven.

Recent Articles

A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov To Have Surgery; Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Hurricanes Rookie Goaltender Brandon Bussi Chasing NHL History On Unfathomable Start

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.