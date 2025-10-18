Carolina Hurricanes @ LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 5 (4-0-0)
When - 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18
Where - Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, CA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes, the NHL's last remaining undefeated team, will look to see how much longer than they keep the streak going as they finish out the California section of their season-long road trip with a game against the LA Kings.
Carolina is coming off a 4-1 win in Anaheim on Thursday, a game which saw a three-point night from Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Alexander Nikishin's first NHL goal.
LA, however, hasn't had the best start to the year and are currently on a three-game skid, having most recently lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
The Kings haven't been as good defensively or in net as in year's past and things are only getting more difficult now with injuries to Anze Kopitar and Darcy Kuemper.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI)
Andrei Kuzmenko - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia
Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Alex Turcotte
Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Injuries and Scratches: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (UBI), Darcy Kuemper (LBI), Corey Perry (knee)
