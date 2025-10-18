    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Oct 18, 2025, 19:23
    Undefeated Hurricanes clash with struggling Kings. Can Carolina extend its streak in LA?

    What - Game 5 (4-0-0)
    When - 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18
    Where - Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, CA
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes, the NHL's last remaining undefeated team, will look to see how much longer than they keep the streak going as they finish out the California section of their season-long road trip with a game against the LA Kings.

    Carolina is coming off a 4-1 win in Anaheim on Thursday, a game which saw a three-point night from Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Alexander Nikishin's first NHL goal.

    LA, however, hasn't had the best start to the year and are currently on a three-game skid, having most recently lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

    The Kings haven't been as good defensively or in net as in year's past and things are only getting more difficult now with injuries to Anze Kopitar and Darcy Kuemper.

    Streaks

    • Seth Jarvis (5g, 2a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 5a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 6a), Alexander Nikishin (1g, 3a), Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) have points in four straight games to start the season.
    • Blake's four-game point streak is also a career-high.

    Milestone Watch

    • Sean Walker will play in his 400th career game tonight against the team in which he made his NHL debut with.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Staal is one goal shy of 300 career goals.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is three games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.
    • K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.
    • Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.
    • Seth Jarvis scored his 100th and 101st career goals Thursday night in Anaheim.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 40-38-8-3 all-time against LA, including going x-x-x last season. Over the team's last 17 meetings, the Canes are 11-5-1.
    • Former Kings in the Canes lineup include Sean Walker (2018-2023) and assistant coach Tim Gleason (2003-04).
    • Former Canes in the Kings lineup include Warren Foegele (2018-2021) and Joel Edmundson (2019-20).

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 1-0-0; 0.941 Sv%; 1.00 GAA
    • Anton Forsberg: 1-1-0; 0.867 Sv%; 3.89 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (5) / Kevin Fiala (3)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Shayne Gostisbehere (7) / Adrian Kempe & Quinton Byfield (5)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14.3% (25th)
    • LA - 20% (17th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 92.9% (5th)
    • LA - 66.7% (27th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI)

    Kings Projected Lineup

    Andrei Kuzmenko - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
    Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia
    Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore
    Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Alex Turcotte

    Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty
    Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
    Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci

    Anton Forsberg
    Pheonix Copley

    Injuries and Scratches:  Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (UBI), Darcy Kuemper (LBI), Corey Perry (knee)

