Carolina Hurricanes @ LA Kings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 5 (4-0-0)

When - 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 18

Where - Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, CA

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes, the NHL's last remaining undefeated team, will look to see how much longer than they keep the streak going as they finish out the California section of their season-long road trip with a game against the LA Kings.

Carolina is coming off a 4-1 win in Anaheim on Thursday, a game which saw a three-point night from Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Alexander Nikishin's first NHL goal.

LA, however, hasn't had the best start to the year and are currently on a three-game skid, having most recently lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The Kings haven't been as good defensively or in net as in year's past and things are only getting more difficult now with injuries to Anze Kopitar and Darcy Kuemper.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (5g, 2a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 5a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 6a), Alexander Nikishin (1g, 3a), Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) have points in four straight games to start the season.

(5g, 2a), (1g, 5a), (1g, 6a), (1g, 3a), (1g, 3a) have points in four straight games to start the season. Blake's four-game point streak is also a career-high.

Milestone Watch

Sean Walker will play in his 400th career game tonight against the team in which he made his NHL debut with.

will play in his 400th career game tonight against the team in which he made his NHL debut with. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Staal is one goal shy of 300 career goals.

is one goal shy of 300 career goals. Shayne Gostisbehere is three games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

is three games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane. K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.

is four assists away from 100 career assists. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.

is five points shy of 200 career points. Seth Jarvis scored his 100th and 101st career goals Thursday night in Anaheim.

Game Notes

Carolina is 40-38-8-3 all-time against LA, including going x-x-x last season. Over the team's last 17 meetings, the Canes are 11-5-1.

Former Kings in the Canes lineup include Sean Walker (2018-2023) and assistant coach Tim Gleason (2003-04).

Former Canes in the Kings lineup include Warren Foegele (2018-2021) and Joel Edmundson (2019-20).

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 1-0-0; 0.941 Sv%; 1.00 GAA

Anton Forsberg: 1-1-0; 0.867 Sv%; 3.89 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (5) / Kevin Fiala (3)

Points - Seth Jarvis & Shayne Gostisbehere (7) / Adrian Kempe & Quinton Byfield (5)

Power Play

Carolina - 14.3% (25th)

LA - 20% (17th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 92.9% (5th)

LA - 66.7% (27th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI)

Kings Projected Lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Alex Turcotte



Brian Dumoulin - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson - Cody Ceci



Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley



Injuries and Scratches: Anze Kopitar (foot), Kyle Burroughs (UBI), Darcy Kuemper (LBI), Corey Perry (knee)

