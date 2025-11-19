Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 20 (13-5-1)

When - 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where - Grand Casino Arena; St. Paul, MN

How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, TVAS

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Minnesota Wild tonight for the second game of their four-game road trip.

Carolina is coming off of a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, a game where their depth and goaltending shined through.

The Hurricanes may also have some reinforcements on the horizon as Jalen Chatfield is nearing a return to the lineup, having been out of commission since absorbing a headshot the last time these two teams met.

Minnesota enters tonight's game on a two-game winning streak and having gotten points in their last five straight.

The Wild are running into their own share of injuries troubles as of late too, which would open up a big chance for the Hurricanes.

Streaks

Taylor Hall (2g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

(2g, 2a) has points in three straight games. Jordan Staal (2g) has scored in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Shayne Gostisbehere will play in his 700th career game tonight.

will play in his 700th career game tonight. Andrei Svechnikov is three games away from 500 career games played.

is three games away from 500 career games played. Sebastian Aho is four games away from 700 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Minnesota this season, having won 4-3 on Nov. 6 at Lenovo Center.

Sebastian Aho (7g, 18pts in 17gp) is a point-per-game player against the Wild.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-4-1; 0.886 Sv%; 3.10 GAA

Jesper Wallstedt: 4-0-2; 0.924 Sv%; 2.10 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kirill Kaprizov (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / Kirill Kaprizov (23)

Power Play

Carolina - 13% (31st)

Minnesota - 26% (4th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79% (17th)

Minnesota - 71.7% (28th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Yakov Trenin - Vinnie Hinostroza

Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick



Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt



Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson



Injuries and Scratches: David Jiricek, Zach Bogosian (LBI), Ryan Hartman (LBI), Marco Rossi (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Vladimir Tarasenko (LBI)

