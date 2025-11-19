    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 19, 2025, 11:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 19, 2025, 11:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 19, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Nov 20, 2025, 01:37

    Hurricanes eye a win streak extension against an injured Wild squad. See projected lineups and how to catch the puck drop.

    What - Game 20 (13-5-1)
    When - 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18
    Where - Grand Casino Arena; St. Paul, MN
    How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, TVAS

    The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Minnesota Wild tonight for the second game of their four-game road trip.

    Carolina is coming off of a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, a game where their depth and goaltending shined through.

    The Hurricanes may also have some reinforcements on the horizon as Jalen Chatfield is nearing a return to the lineup, having been out of commission since absorbing a headshot the last time these two teams met.

    Minnesota enters tonight's game on a two-game winning streak and having gotten points in their last five straight.

    The Wild are running into their own share of injuries troubles as of late too, which would open up a big chance for the Hurricanes.

    Streaks

    • Taylor Hall (2g, 2a) has points in three straight games.
    • Jordan Staal (2g) has scored in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere will play in his 700th career game tonight.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is three games away from 500 career games played.
    • Sebastian Aho is four games away from 700 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Minnesota this season, having won 4-3 on Nov. 6 at Lenovo Center.
    • Sebastian Aho (7g, 18pts in 17gp) is a point-per-game player against the Wild.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-4-1; 0.886 Sv%; 3.10 GAA
    • Jesper Wallstedt: 4-0-2; 0.924 Sv%; 2.10 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kirill Kaprizov (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / Kirill Kaprizov (23)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13% (31st)
    • Minnesota - 26% (4th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79% (17th)
    • Minnesota - 71.7% (28th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Wild Projected Lineup

    Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
    Marcus Foligno - Yakov Trenin - Vinnie Hinostroza
    Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
    Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
    Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt

    Jesper Wallstedt
    Filip Gustavsson

    Injuries and Scratches: David Jiricek, Zach Bogosian (LBI), Ryan Hartman (LBI), Marco Rossi (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Vladimir Tarasenko (LBI)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.