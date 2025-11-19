Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 20 (13-5-1)
When - 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18
Where - Grand Casino Arena; St. Paul, MN
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Minnesota Wild tonight for the second game of their four-game road trip.
Carolina is coming off of a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday, a game where their depth and goaltending shined through.
The Hurricanes may also have some reinforcements on the horizon as Jalen Chatfield is nearing a return to the lineup, having been out of commission since absorbing a headshot the last time these two teams met.
Minnesota enters tonight's game on a two-game winning streak and having gotten points in their last five straight.
The Wild are running into their own share of injuries troubles as of late too, which would open up a big chance for the Hurricanes.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Yakov Trenin - Vinnie Hinostroza
Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Injuries and Scratches: David Jiricek, Zach Bogosian (LBI), Ryan Hartman (LBI), Marco Rossi (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Vladimir Tarasenko (LBI)
