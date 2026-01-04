    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 4, 2026, 17:13
    Hurricanes fight a three-game skid and crumbling leads against a surging Devils squad. Can they regain momentum tonight?

    What - Game 42 (24-14-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4
    Where - Prudential Center; Newark, NJ
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

    The Carolina Hurricanes are desperately searching for a get-right game and they'll be hoping to have one tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

    The Canes have lost their last three games in a row, blowing multi-goal leads in back-to-back games as well.

    Last night's win was another tough loss as the Hurricanes surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period to lose 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche.

    Carolina is struggling to keep goals out of its own net as turnovers, a poor penalty kill and mental mistakes continue to pile on.

    The Devils have won two games in a row, most recently winning 4-1 over the Utah Mammoth last night, to snap a four-game skid of their own.

    Scoring at 5v5 has been tough for New Jersey this year, but they still have a strong power play, so staying out of the box will be key for the Canes.

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (3g, 4a), Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 2a), Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 2a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jalen Chatfield is three games away from 300 career games played.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is five points away from 400 career points.
    • Sebastian Aho scored his 300th career goal last night against the Colorado Avalanche.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against New Jersey this season, having won 6-3 on Oct. 9 in Raleigh to open the season.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers (11g, 21pts in 19gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Devils.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 13-2-1; 0.901 Sv%; 2.33 GAA
    • Jake Allen: 11-8-1; 0.912 Sv%; 2.52 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Nico Hischier & Timo Meier (12)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (42) / Jesper Bratt (33)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 19.4% (17th)
    • New Jersey - 21.8% (10th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.8% (19th)
    • New Jersey - 76.9% (26th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
    William Carrier - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

    Devils Projected Lineup

    Jack Hughes - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
    Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Arseny Gritsyuk
    Ondrej Palat - Cody Glass - Connor Brown
    Juho Lammikko - Luke Glendening - Stefan Noesen

    Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
    Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
    Brenden Dillon - Colton White

    Jake Allen
    Jacob Markstrom

    Injuries and Scratches: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter, Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Zack MacEwen (LBI), Simon Nemec (LBI)

