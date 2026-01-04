Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 42 (24-14-3)

When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4

Where - Prudential Center; Newark, NJ

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

The Carolina Hurricanes are desperately searching for a get-right game and they'll be hoping to have one tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

The Canes have lost their last three games in a row, blowing multi-goal leads in back-to-back games as well.

Last night's win was another tough loss as the Hurricanes surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period to lose 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche.

Carolina is struggling to keep goals out of its own net as turnovers, a poor penalty kill and mental mistakes continue to pile on.

The Devils have won two games in a row, most recently winning 4-1 over the Utah Mammoth last night, to snap a four-game skid of their own.

Scoring at 5v5 has been tough for New Jersey this year, but they still have a strong power play, so staying out of the box will be key for the Canes.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (3g, 4a), Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 2a), Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 2a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jalen Chatfield is three games away from 300 career games played.

Andrei Svechnikov is five points away from 400 career points.

Sebastian Aho scored his 300th career goal last night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against New Jersey this season, having won 6-3 on Oct. 9 in Raleigh to open the season.

Nikolaj Ehlers (11g, 21pts in 19gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Devils.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 13-2-1; 0.901 Sv%; 2.33 GAA

Jake Allen: 11-8-1; 0.912 Sv%; 2.52 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Nico Hischier & Timo Meier (12)

Points - Sebastian Aho (42) / Jesper Bratt (33)

Power Play

Carolina - 19.4% (17th)

New Jersey - 21.8% (10th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.8% (19th)

New Jersey - 76.9% (26th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven

William Carrier - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

Devils Projected Lineup

Jack Hughes - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat - Cody Glass - Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko - Luke Glendening - Stefan Noesen



Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon - Colton White



Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom



Injuries and Scratches: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter, Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Zack MacEwen (LBI), Simon Nemec (LBI)

