Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 42 (24-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 4
Where - Prudential Center; Newark, NJ
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN
The Carolina Hurricanes are desperately searching for a get-right game and they'll be hoping to have one tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
The Canes have lost their last three games in a row, blowing multi-goal leads in back-to-back games as well.
Last night's win was another tough loss as the Hurricanes surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period to lose 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche.
Carolina is struggling to keep goals out of its own net as turnovers, a poor penalty kill and mental mistakes continue to pile on.
The Devils have won two games in a row, most recently winning 4-1 over the Utah Mammoth last night, to snap a four-game skid of their own.
Scoring at 5v5 has been tough for New Jersey this year, but they still have a strong power play, so staying out of the box will be key for the Canes.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
William Carrier - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)
Jack Hughes - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Arseny Gritsyuk
Ondrej Palat - Cody Glass - Connor Brown
Juho Lammikko - Luke Glendening - Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon - Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Injuries and Scratches: Dennis Cholowski, Paul Cotter, Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Zack MacEwen (LBI), Simon Nemec (LBI)
