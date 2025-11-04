Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 12 (7-4-0)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4
Where - Madison Square Garden; New York, New York
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, MAX, SN1, MSG
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers for the first time this season tonight at MSG.
The Canes are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins and have now lost three of their last four games.
As a response, Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour has shifted his lines around, hoping to find a spark for some of the team's top forwards.
New York on the other hand has won each of their last three games, most recently winning 3-2 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken.
New York has struggled to find consistent scoring this year, but new coach Mike Sullivan has the team playing much better defensively, which is also helped along by two really good netminders.
Taylor Hall - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Domenick Fensore, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)
Artemi Panarin - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad
Alexis Lafreniere - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle
Conor Sheary - Juuso Parssinen - Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Injuries and Scratches: Matt Rempe (UBI), Vincent Trocheck (UBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.