Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 12 (7-4-0)

When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4

Where - Madison Square Garden; New York, New York

How to Watch - TNT, truTV, MAX, SN1, MSG

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers for the first time this season tonight at MSG.

The Canes are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins and have now lost three of their last four games.

As a response, Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour has shifted his lines around, hoping to find a spark for some of the team's top forwards.

New York on the other hand has won each of their last three games, most recently winning 3-2 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken.

New York has struggled to find consistent scoring this year, but new coach Mike Sullivan has the team playing much better defensively, which is also helped along by two really good netminders.

Streaks

Jordan Martinook (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games.

(2g, 1a) has points in three straight games. Alexander Nikishin (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Nikolaj Ehlers is one assist away from 300 career assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.

Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 65-82-7-9 all-time against New York, but went 4-0-0 against the Rangers last season.

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Carolina's rookie defenseman is already dominating, showcasing a powerful shot, elite skating, and a physical presence. His immense talent suggests an even greater impact is imminent.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: First Start

Igor Shesterkin: 4-4-2; 0.913 Sv%; 2.28 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Taylor Raddysh (5)

Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (11) / Adam Fox (11)

Power Play

Carolina - 9.4% (32nd)

New York - 12.1% (31st)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 82.5% (12th)

New York - 84.8% (9th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Taylor Hall - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau



Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault



Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Domenick Fensore, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)

Rod Brind'Amour Provides Updates On Injured Players

Five key Hurricanes players remain sidelined. Coach Brind'Amour offers updates on Slavin, Miller and the others.

Rangers Projected Lineup

Artemi Panarin - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad

Alexis Lafreniere - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle

Conor Sheary - Juuso Parssinen - Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski



Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox

Carson Soucy - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider



Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick



Injuries and Scratches: Matt Rempe (UBI), Vincent Trocheck (UBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.