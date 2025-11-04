    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Updated at: Nov 4, 2025, 15:36

    Canes shuffle lines seeking spark against streaking Rangers. Key matchups and lineup changes shape tonight's MSG clash.

    What - Game 12 (7-4-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4
    Where - Madison Square Garden; New York, New York
    How to Watch - TNT, truTV, MAX, SN1, MSG

    The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers for the first time this season tonight at MSG.

    The Canes are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins and have now lost three of their last four games.

    As a response, Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour has shifted his lines around, hoping to find a spark for some of the team's top forwards.

    New York on the other hand has won each of their last three games, most recently winning 3-2 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken.

    New York has struggled to find consistent scoring this year, but new coach Mike Sullivan has the team playing much better defensively, which is also helped along by two really good netminders.

    Streaks

    • Jordan Martinook (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games.
    • Alexander Nikishin (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Nikolaj Ehlers is one assist away from 300 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 65-82-7-9 all-time against New York, but went 4-0-0 against the Rangers last season.
    Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface Carolina's rookie defenseman is already dominating, showcasing a powerful shot, elite skating, and a physical presence. His immense talent suggests an even greater impact is imminent.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: First Start
    • Igor Shesterkin: 4-4-2; 0.913 Sv%; 2.28 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Taylor Raddysh (5)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (11) / Adam Fox (11)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 9.4% (32nd)
    • New York - 12.1% (31st)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 82.5% (12th)
    • New York - 84.8% (9th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Taylor Hall - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
    Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau

    Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
    Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Domenick Fensore, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)

    Rod Brind'Amour Provides Updates On Injured Players Rod Brind'Amour Provides Updates On Injured Players Five key Hurricanes players remain sidelined. Coach Brind'Amour offers updates on Slavin, Miller and the others.

    Rangers Projected Lineup

    Artemi Panarin - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad
    Alexis Lafreniere - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle
    Conor Sheary - Juuso Parssinen - Taylor Raddysh
    Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski

    Vladislav Gavrikov - Adam Fox
    Carson Soucy - Will Borgen
    Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

    Igor Shesterkin
    Jonathan Quick

    Injuries and Scratches: Matt Rempe (UBI), Vincent Trocheck (UBI)

