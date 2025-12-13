    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 13, 2025, 17:39
    Canes aim for a third straight win against a playoff-contending Flyers squad. Check lineups, game preview, and how to watch the Metropolitan Division clash.

    What - Game 31 (19-9-2)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13
    Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three wins in a row tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The Hurricanes are coming off of 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, a victory which bumped them back up to the top of the Metropolitan Division.

    The Canes are nearing full health as well, so things are looking pretty good for the club.

    Philadelphia is coming off of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

    The Flyers are looking to take another step toward competing this season and are currently sitting in a playoff spot.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is one goal shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Philadelphia this season, having won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 11 in Raleigh.
    • Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 33gp) and Taylor Hall (14g, 36pts in 35gp) are point-per-game players against the Flyers for their career.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-1-0; 0.915 Sv%; 1.96 GAA
    • Sam Ersson: 5-3-2; 0.871 Sv%; 2.98 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (17) / Trevor Zegras (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Trevor Zegras (28)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.4% (28th)
    • Philadelphia - 17.3% (23rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.8% (21st)
    • Philadelphia - 81.1% (15th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Flyers Projected Lineup

    Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
    Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
    Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
    Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

    Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
    Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale
    Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen

    Sam Ersson
    Dan Vladar

    Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)

