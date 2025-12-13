Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 31 (19-9-2)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13
Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three wins in a row tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Hurricanes are coming off of 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, a victory which bumped them back up to the top of the Metropolitan Division.
The Canes are nearing full health as well, so things are looking pretty good for the club.
Philadelphia is coming off of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
The Flyers are looking to take another step toward competing this season and are currently sitting in a playoff spot.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen
Sam Ersson
Dan Vladar
Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)
