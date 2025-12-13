Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 31 (19-9-2)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 13

Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three wins in a row tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Hurricanes are coming off of 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, a victory which bumped them back up to the top of the Metropolitan Division.

The Canes are nearing full health as well, so things are looking pretty good for the club.

Philadelphia is coming off of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

The Flyers are looking to take another step toward competing this season and are currently sitting in a playoff spot.

Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is one goal shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Philadelphia this season, having won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 11 in Raleigh.

Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 33gp) and Taylor Hall (14g, 36pts in 35gp) are point-per-game players against the Flyers for their career.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-1-0; 0.915 Sv%; 1.96 GAA

Sam Ersson: 5-3-2; 0.871 Sv%; 2.98 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (17) / Trevor Zegras (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Trevor Zegras (28)

Power Play

Carolina - 15.4% (28th)

Philadelphia - 17.3% (23rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.8% (21st)

Philadelphia - 81.1% (15th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Flyers Projected Lineup

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway



Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen



Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar



Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)

