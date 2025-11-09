Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 15 (10-4-0)

When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9

Where - Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, ON, Canada

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS, TSN4

The Carolina Hurricanes are up north for their first trip to Canada as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight on the second half of a back-to-back.



The Canes are winners of their last three games in a row, most recently defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.

The Hurricanes are inching back to full health, getting back both Eric Robinson and William Carrier on Saturday, and Shayne Gostisbehere looks to be just around the corner too.

Toronto is heading into tonight's game also on the second half of a back-to-back, most recently falling 5-3 to the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs have struggled with consistency a bit this season and currently sit outside of the playoff picture after capturing the Atlantic Division crown last season.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (1g, 3a), Seth Jarvis (2g, 1a) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games.

(1g, 3a), (2g, 1a) and (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games. Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 1a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) have points in back-to-back games

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Shayne Gostisbehere is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane.

is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Eric Robinson is four games away from 400 career games played.

is four games away from 400 career games played. Sean Walker is four games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane

is four games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane Charles Alexis Legault scored his first NHL goal Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

scored his first NHL goal Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Joel Nystrom also registered his first NHL point Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

also registered his first NHL point Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres. K'Andre Miller earned his 100th career assist Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

earned his 100th career assist Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Nikolaj Ehlers earned his 300th career assist Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Game Notes

Carolina is 72-47-11-6 all-time against Toronto and last year went 1-2-0 against the Maple Leafs.

Former Leafs in the Canes' lineup include Frederik Andersen (2016-22)

(2016-22) Former Hurricanes in the Leaf's lineup include Max Domi (2022), Steven Lorentz (2020-22) and Nicolas Roy (2017-19).

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-3-0; 0.892 Sv%; 2.97 GAA

Anthony Stolarz: 6-5-1; 0.889 Sv%; 3.35 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (9) / Auston Matthew & John Tavares (8)

Points - Sebastian Aho (15) / William Nylander (21)

Power Play

Carolina - 12.8% (30th)

Toronto - 15.8% (27th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 83.0% (10th)

Toronto - 81.4% (13th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jalen Chatfield (LBI)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson - John Tavares - Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Matias Maccelli

Max Domi - Sammy Blais - Steven Lorentz



Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers



Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby



Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Scott Laughton (undisclosed), Joseph Woll (personal), Chris Tanev (UBI)

