    Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 9, 2025, 11:59
    Nov 9, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Nov 9, 2025, 12:31

    Canes chase a fourth straight win up north against a struggling Maple Leafs squad tonight. Key matchups and projected lineups revealed.

    What - Game 15 (10-4-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9
    Where - Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, ON, Canada
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS, TSN4

    The Carolina Hurricanes are up north for their first trip to Canada as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight on the second half of a back-to-back.

    The Canes are winners of their last three games in a row, most recently defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.

    The Hurricanes are inching back to full health, getting back both Eric Robinson and William Carrier on Saturday, and Shayne Gostisbehere looks to be just around the corner too.

    Toronto is heading into tonight's game also on the second half of a back-to-back, most recently falling 5-3 to the Boston Bruins.

    The Maple Leafs have struggled with consistency a bit this season and currently sit outside of the playoff picture after capturing the Atlantic Division crown last season.

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (1g, 3a), Seth Jarvis (2g, 1a) and Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games.
    • Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 1a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) have points in back-to-back games

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is one game shy of 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Eric Robinson is four games away from 400 career games played.
    • Sean Walker is four games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane
    • Charles Alexis Legault scored his first NHL goal Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.
    • Joel Nystrom also registered his first NHL point Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.
    • K'Andre Miller earned his 100th career assist Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers earned his 300th career assist Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 72-47-11-6 all-time against Toronto and last year went 1-2-0 against the Maple Leafs.
    • Former Leafs in the Canes' lineup include Frederik Andersen (2016-22)
    • Former Hurricanes in the Leaf's lineup include Max Domi (2022), Steven Lorentz (2020-22) and Nicolas Roy (2017-19).

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-3-0; 0.892 Sv%; 2.97 GAA
    • Anthony Stolarz: 6-5-1; 0.889 Sv%; 3.35 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (9) / Auston Matthew & John Tavares (8)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (15) / William Nylander (21)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 12.8% (30th)
    • Toronto - 15.8% (27th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 83.0% (10th)
    • Toronto - 81.4% (13th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jalen Chatfield (LBI)

    Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

    Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
    Nicholas Robertson - John Tavares - Bobby McMann
    Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Matias Maccelli
    Max Domi - Sammy Blais - Steven Lorentz

    Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
    Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jake McCabe
    Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

    Anthony Stolarz
    Dennis Hildeby

    Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Scott Laughton (undisclosed), Joseph Woll (personal), Chris Tanev (UBI)

