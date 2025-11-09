Carolina Hurricanes @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 15 (10-4-0)
When - 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9
Where - Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, ON, Canada
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS, TSN4
The Carolina Hurricanes are up north for their first trip to Canada as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight on the second half of a back-to-back.
The Canes are winners of their last three games in a row, most recently defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.
The Hurricanes are inching back to full health, getting back both Eric Robinson and William Carrier on Saturday, and Shayne Gostisbehere looks to be just around the corner too.
Toronto is heading into tonight's game also on the second half of a back-to-back, most recently falling 5-3 to the Boston Bruins.
The Maple Leafs have struggled with consistency a bit this season and currently sit outside of the playoff picture after capturing the Atlantic Division crown last season.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (midsection), Jalen Chatfield (LBI)
Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson - John Tavares - Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Matias Maccelli
Max Domi - Sammy Blais - Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Injuries and Scratches: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis, Scott Laughton (undisclosed), Joseph Woll (personal), Chris Tanev (UBI)
