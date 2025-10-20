    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 20, 2025, 20:46
    Oct 20, 2025, 20:46

    Unmarred Hurricanes clash with high-scoring Golden Knights. Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players, but will one be able to take advantage of the fact?

    What - Game 6 (5-0-0)
    When - 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20
    Where - T-Mobile Arena; Paradise, NV
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes will be facing their biggest challenge of the season tonight as they take on Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights.

    Carolina remains as the only undefeated team left in the league, staring the season 5-0-0 after an overtime win Saturday night over the LA Kings.

    The Hurricanes haven't even been fully healthy this year either and they'll again be without Jaccob Slavin, Pyotr Kochetkov and now even Shayne Gostisbehere as they take on the NHL's top-scoring offense.

    The Golden Knights enter tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, most recently smashing the Calgary Flames 6-1.

    Vegas is averaging 4.33 goals per game with center Jack Eichel leading the entire league in scoring, with 15 points already on the season.

    The big weakness though for the Golden Knights is keeping goals out of their own nets as both of their netminders are sub 0.900 and they also are dealing with some key injuries.

    Streaks

    • Seth Jarvis (6g, 2a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 6a) have points in five straight games to start the season.

    Milestone Watch

    • Charles Alexis Legault will make his NHL debut tonight
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.
    • K'Andre Miller is two assists away from 100 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is four points shy of 200 career points.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.
    • Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Jordan Staal scored his 300th and 301st career goals Saturday night in LA.
    • Sean Walker also played in his 400th career game on Saturday.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 9-5-0 against Vegas, all-time, including holding a 5-2-0 road record.
    • Last season, the Canes went 2-0-0 against the Golden Knights.
    • William Carrier played 372 games for Vegas and was part of the 2023 Stanley Cup winning team.
    • This is the third time in franchise history that the team has started a season 5-0-0. All three 5-0-0 starts have come under Rod Brind'Amour (2019-20, 2021-22)

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 3-0-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.27 GAA
    • Adin Hill: 1-0-2; 0.882 Sv%; 2.86 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (6) / Pavel Dorofeyev (6)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis (8) / Jack Eichel (15)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 11.8% (29th)
    • Vegas - 37.5% (2nd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 86.7% (8th)
    • Vegas - 66.7% (29th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Jalen Chatfield
    Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

    Golden Knights Projected Lineup

    Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad
    Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner
    Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz
    Cole Reinhardt - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar

    Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
    Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud
    Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak

    Adin Hill
    Akira Schmid

    Injuries and Scratches: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (LBI), Mark Stone (undisclosed)

