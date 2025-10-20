Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 6 (5-0-0)

When - 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20

Where - T-Mobile Arena; Paradise, NV

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will be facing their biggest challenge of the season tonight as they take on Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Carolina remains as the only undefeated team left in the league, staring the season 5-0-0 after an overtime win Saturday night over the LA Kings.

The Hurricanes haven't even been fully healthy this year either and they'll again be without Jaccob Slavin, Pyotr Kochetkov and now even Shayne Gostisbehere as they take on the NHL's top-scoring offense.

The Golden Knights enter tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, most recently smashing the Calgary Flames 6-1.

Vegas is averaging 4.33 goals per game with center Jack Eichel leading the entire league in scoring, with 15 points already on the season.

The big weakness though for the Golden Knights is keeping goals out of their own nets as both of their netminders are sub 0.900 and they also are dealing with some key injuries.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (6g, 2a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 6a) have points in five straight games to start the season.

Milestone Watch

Charles Alexis Legault will make his NHL debut tonight

will make his NHL debut tonight Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Shayne Gostisbehere is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane. K'Andre Miller is two assists away from 100 career assists.

is two assists away from 100 career assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is four points shy of 200 career points.

is four points shy of 200 career points. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Jordan Staal scored his 300th and 301st career goals Saturday night in LA.

scored his 300th and 301st career goals Saturday night in LA. Sean Walker also played in his 400th career game on Saturday.

Game Notes

Carolina is 9-5-0 against Vegas, all-time, including holding a 5-2-0 road record.

Last season, the Canes went 2-0-0 against the Golden Knights.

William Carrier played 372 games for Vegas and was part of the 2023 Stanley Cup winning team.

played 372 games for Vegas and was part of the 2023 Stanley Cup winning team. This is the third time in franchise history that the team has started a season 5-0-0. All three 5-0-0 starts have come under Rod Brind'Amour (2019-20, 2021-22)

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 3-0-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.27 GAA

Adin Hill: 1-0-2; 0.882 Sv%; 2.86 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (6) / Pavel Dorofeyev (6)

Points - Seth Jarvis (8) / Jack Eichel (15)

Power Play

Carolina - 11.8% (29th)

Vegas - 37.5% (2nd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 86.7% (8th)

Vegas - 66.7% (29th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad

Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar



Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak



Adin Hill

Akira Schmid



Injuries and Scratches: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (LBI), Mark Stone (undisclosed)

