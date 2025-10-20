Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 6 (5-0-0)
When - 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20
Where - T-Mobile Arena; Paradise, NV
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will be facing their biggest challenge of the season tonight as they take on Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights.
Carolina remains as the only undefeated team left in the league, staring the season 5-0-0 after an overtime win Saturday night over the LA Kings.
The Hurricanes haven't even been fully healthy this year either and they'll again be without Jaccob Slavin, Pyotr Kochetkov and now even Shayne Gostisbehere as they take on the NHL's top-scoring offense.
The Golden Knights enter tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, most recently smashing the Calgary Flames 6-1.
Vegas is averaging 4.33 goals per game with center Jack Eichel leading the entire league in scoring, with 15 points already on the season.
The big weakness though for the Golden Knights is keeping goals out of their own nets as both of their netminders are sub 0.900 and they also are dealing with some key injuries.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Brandon Saad
Pavel Dorofeyev - Tomas Hertl - Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith - William Karlsson - Alexander Holtz
Cole Reinhardt - Colton Sissons - Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon - Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Injuries and Scratches: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (LBI), Mark Stone (undisclosed)
