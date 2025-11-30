    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Updated at: Nov 30, 2025, 11:59

    Canes aim to extend win streak against surging Flames. See the full lineups, projected goalies, and how to catch all the action live.

    What - Game 25 (15-7-2)
    When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 30
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SNE, SNO, SNW

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry on the good vibes as they host the Calgary Flames for the first time this season.

    The Canes are coming off of a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, a game in which Seth Jarvis registered his second career hat trick and goaltender Brandon Bussi picked up his sixth career win in seven starts.

    The Hurricanes haven't had the best go at special teams this season, but perhaps they'll have better luck against the league's worst team.

    However, despite dwelling at the basement, the Flames have been a bit hot as of late.

    Calgary has won four of their last five outings and most recently are coming off of a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.

    No game in the NHL is easy and the Flames look like they're going to be quite handful, so the Canes are going to need to come out of the gate with their A-game if they want to start stringing together some wins.

    Streaks

    • Shayne Gostisbehere (2g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
    • Seth Jarvis (4g) has scored in back-to-back games.
    • Sebastian Aho (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is two games away from 700 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 30-45-7-3 all-time against Calgary and last year went 2-0-0.
    • The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 against teams from Canada this season and 8-3-2 against Western Conference teams.
    • Mark Jankowski was drafted 21st overall by the Flames in 2012 and appeared in 208 games with the franchise.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 6-1-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.43 GAA
    • Dustin Wolf: 6-12-2; 0.890 Sv%; 3.17 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (15) / Matthew Coronato & Blake Coleman (8)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (24) / Nazem Kadri (21)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13.89% (30th)
    • Calgary - 13.48% (31st)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.45% (20th)
    • Calgary - 81.61% (12th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Flames Projected Lineup

    Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matthew Coronato
    Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
    Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Colemen
    Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

    Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
    Yan Kuznetsov - Mackenzie Weegar
    Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

    Dustin Wolf
    Devin Cooley

    Injuries and Scratches: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (UBI), Samuel Honzek (UBI)

