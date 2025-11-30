Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 25 (15-7-2)

When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 30

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SNE, SNO, SNW

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry on the good vibes as they host the Calgary Flames for the first time this season.

The Canes are coming off of a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, a game in which Seth Jarvis registered his second career hat trick and goaltender Brandon Bussi picked up his sixth career win in seven starts.

The Hurricanes haven't had the best go at special teams this season, but perhaps they'll have better luck against the league's worst team.

However, despite dwelling at the basement, the Flames have been a bit hot as of late.

Calgary has won four of their last five outings and most recently are coming off of a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.

No game in the NHL is easy and the Flames look like they're going to be quite handful, so the Canes are going to need to come out of the gate with their A-game if they want to start stringing together some wins.

Streaks

Shayne Gostisbehere (2g, 3a) has points in three straight games.

(2g, 3a) has points in three straight games. Seth Jarvis (4g) has scored in back-to-back games.

(4g) has scored in back-to-back games. Sebastian Aho (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.

is one point away from 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

is two goals away from 100 career goals. Nikolaj Ehlers is two games away from 700 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 30-45-7-3 all-time against Calgary and last year went 2-0-0.

The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 against teams from Canada this season and 8-3-2 against Western Conference teams.

Mark Jankowski was drafted 21st overall by the Flames in 2012 and appeared in 208 games with the franchise.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 6-1-0; 0.899 Sv%; 2.43 GAA

Dustin Wolf: 6-12-2; 0.890 Sv%; 3.17 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (15) / Matthew Coronato & Blake Coleman (8)

Points - Sebastian Aho (24) / Nazem Kadri (21)

Power Play

Carolina - 13.89% (30th)

Calgary - 13.48% (31st)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.45% (20th)

Calgary - 81.61% (12th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Flames Projected Lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matthew Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Colemen

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka



Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal



Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley



Injuries and Scratches: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (UBI), Samuel Honzek (UBI)

