Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 25 (15-7-2)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 30
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SNE, SNO, SNW
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry on the good vibes as they host the Calgary Flames for the first time this season.
The Canes are coming off of a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, a game in which Seth Jarvis registered his second career hat trick and goaltender Brandon Bussi picked up his sixth career win in seven starts.
The Hurricanes haven't had the best go at special teams this season, but perhaps they'll have better luck against the league's worst team.
However, despite dwelling at the basement, the Flames have been a bit hot as of late.
Calgary has won four of their last five outings and most recently are coming off of a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.
No game in the NHL is easy and the Flames look like they're going to be quite handful, so the Canes are going to need to come out of the gate with their A-game if they want to start stringing together some wins.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matthew Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Colemen
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Injuries and Scratches: Jake Bean, Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (UBI), Samuel Honzek (UBI)
