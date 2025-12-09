Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 29 (17-9-2)

When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 9

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back tonight as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final game of their seven-game homestand.

The Canes have dropped a few duds on the homestand, including a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday and they're now in danger of finishing the seven-game stretch with more losses than wins.

The Hurricanes will need a much better effort than they've previously mustered if they want to get back on track.

Columbus enters tonight's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets are still looking to turn the corner after nearly a decade of rebuilding and this season hasn't really gotten any better for Columbus, especially when it comes to holding leads.

The Blue Jackets are getting outscored 42-28 in third periods and it seems like a lead is never safe in their hands.

Streaks

Shayne Gostisbehere (3a) has points in three straight games.

(3a) has points in three straight games. Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point away from 300 career points.

is one point away from 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is two goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 35-19-10 record all-time against Columbus, including going 2-0-2 last season.

Eric Robinson is the only former Blue Jacket on the Hurricanes' roster, while Columbus boasts former Cane Brendan Smith .

is the only former Blue Jacket on the Hurricanes' roster, while Columbus boasts former Cane . Seth Jarvis (5g, 15pts in 12gp) is a point-per-game player against the Blue Jackets.

(5g, 15pts in 12gp) is a point-per-game player against the Blue Jackets. Sebastian Aho (5g, 14pts) has an active nine-game point streak against Columbus dating back to 2023.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 8-1-0; 0.903 Sv%; 2.21 GAA

Jet Greaves: 7-5-5; 0.907 Sv%; 2.71 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Adam Fantilli (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Zach Werenski (30)

Power Play

Carolina - 15.3% (27th)

Columbus - 18.3% (21st)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79% (23rd)

Columbus - 72.2% (29th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Isac Lundestrom

Luca Del Bel Belluz - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov



Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro



Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins



Injuries and Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Christiansen, Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (UBI), Mathieu Olivier (UBI)

