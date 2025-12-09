    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Updated at: Dec 9, 2025, 15:51

    Canes aim to end homestand strong against slumping Blue Jackets. Will Columbus finally hold a lead, or will Raleigh celebrate a much-needed win?

    What - Game 29 (17-9-2)
    When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 9
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back tonight as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final game of their seven-game homestand.

    The Canes have dropped a few duds on the homestand, including a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday and they're now in danger of finishing the seven-game stretch with more losses than wins.

    The Hurricanes will need a much better effort than they've previously mustered if they want to get back on track.

    Columbus enters tonight's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

    The Blue Jackets are still looking to turn the corner after nearly a decade of rebuilding and this season hasn't really gotten any better for Columbus, especially when it comes to holding leads.

    The Blue Jackets are getting outscored 42-28 in third periods and it seems like a lead is never safe in their hands.

    Streaks

    • Shayne Gostisbehere (3a) has points in three straight games.
    • Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point away from 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 35-19-10 record all-time against Columbus, including going 2-0-2 last season.
    • Eric Robinson is the only former Blue Jacket on the Hurricanes' roster, while Columbus boasts former Cane Brendan Smith.
    • Seth Jarvis (5g, 15pts in 12gp) is a point-per-game player against the Blue Jackets.
    • Sebastian Aho (5g, 14pts) has an active nine-game point streak against Columbus dating back to 2023.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 8-1-0; 0.903 Sv%; 2.21 GAA
    • Jet Greaves: 7-5-5; 0.907 Sv%; 2.71 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Adam Fantilli (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Zach Werenski (30)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.3% (27th)
    • Columbus - 18.3% (21st)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79% (23rd)
    • Columbus - 72.2% (29th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
    Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
    Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Isac Lundestrom
    Luca Del Bel Belluz - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov
    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson
    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Jet Greaves
    Elvis Merzlikins

    Injuries and Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Christiansen, Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (UBI), Mathieu Olivier (UBI)

