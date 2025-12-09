Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 29 (17-9-2)
When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 9
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back tonight as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final game of their seven-game homestand.
The Canes have dropped a few duds on the homestand, including a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday and they're now in danger of finishing the seven-game stretch with more losses than wins.
The Hurricanes will need a much better effort than they've previously mustered if they want to get back on track.
Columbus enters tonight's contest on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 2-0 to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
The Blue Jackets are still looking to turn the corner after nearly a decade of rebuilding and this season hasn't really gotten any better for Columbus, especially when it comes to holding leads.
The Blue Jackets are getting outscored 42-28 in third periods and it seems like a lead is never safe in their hands.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Miles Wood - Charlie Coyle - Isac Lundestrom
Luca Del Bel Belluz - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson
Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Injuries and Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Christiansen, Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (UBI), Mathieu Olivier (UBI)
