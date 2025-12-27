Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 37 (22-11-3)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 27
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings will square off tonight, as the top two teams in the East faceoff coming out of the holiday break.
Carolina is currently on a three-game skid, where they've blown multi-goal leads in every single loss.
Most recently, the Hurricanes blew a 2-0 lead to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, allowing five goals against in the third period alone.
The Canes have certainly been in a rut and while scoring has been there, defense has certainly not.
With injuries to key players as well, the team is going to have to dig deep to get the ship righted.
Detroit enters tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Bradly Nadeau - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - William Carrier
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI)
Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - John Leonard
Marco Kasper - Nate Danielson - Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen - J.T. Compher - James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johnasson - Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Injuries and Scratches: Patrick Kane (UBI), Elmer Soderblom
