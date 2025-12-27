Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 37 (22-11-3)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 27

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings will square off tonight, as the top two teams in the East faceoff coming out of the holiday break.

Carolina is currently on a three-game skid, where they've blown multi-goal leads in every single loss.

Most recently, the Hurricanes blew a 2-0 lead to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, allowing five goals against in the third period alone.

The Canes have certainly been in a rut and while scoring has been there, defense has certainly not.

With injuries to key players as well, the team is going to have to dig deep to get the ship righted.

Detroit enters tonight's game on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

Streaks

Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 4a) has points in four straight games.

(2g, 4a) has points in four straight games. Jordan Staal (1g, 2a) and Eric Robinson (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.

Jaccob Slavin is one point away from 300 career points.

K'Andre Miller is three games shy of 400 career games played.

Sebastian Aho is four goals away from 300 career goals.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is four games shy of 500 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 47-47-8-6 all-time against Detroit, including going 2-1-0 last season.

The Hurricanes are 9-3-1 in the two team's last 13 meetings.

Nikolaj Ehlers (6g, 16pts in 15gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Red Wings.

(6g, 16pts in 15gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Red Wings. Shayne Gostisbehere played one season in Detroit (2023-24), registering 56 points in 81 games.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 11-1-1; 0.913 Sv%; 2.11 GAA

John Gibson: 12-7-1; 0.891 Sv%; 3.01 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Dylan Larkin & Alex DeBrincat (20)

Points - Sebastian Aho (32) / Lucas Raymond (41)

Power Play

Carolina - 16.8% (24th)

Detroit - 24.8% (8th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 81.4% (13th)

Detroit - 80.4% (18th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Bradly Nadeau - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - William Carrier



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jordan Martinook (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI)

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - John Leonard

Marco Kasper - Nate Danielson - Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen - J.T. Compher - James van Riemsdyk



Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johnasson - Jacob Bernard-Docker



John Gibson

Cam Talbot



Injuries and Scratches: Patrick Kane (UBI), Elmer Soderblom

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.