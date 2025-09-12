Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: 2025 Prospect Showcase Game 1 Preview, Lineups and How to Watch

What - Prospect Showcase Game 1

When - 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12

Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)

We've finally got some hockey to watch.



After a long summer, we're inching closer to the start of the NHL season, but before that, we're going to be treated to the 2025 Prospect Showcase.



The Hurricanes will kick off the showcase this afternoon with a game against the Florida Panthers.



There will be some interesting names to watch, including last season's AHL rookie goal leader Bradly Nadeau and some top prospects in Dominik Badinka, Felix Unger Sorum, Ivan Ryabkin and Gleb Trikozov.



The Canes will play two more games after this one: a 2 p.m. game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and a 3 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum

Filip Ekberg - Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov

Tyler Weiss - Blake Biondi - Evan Vierling

David Gagnon - Ethan Leyh - Deni Goure



Charles-Alexis Legault - Dominik Badinka

Joel Nystrom - Aleksi Heimosalmi

Josh McGregor - Jonas Woo

Brandon Doyle



Ruslan Khazheyev

Nikita Quapp

