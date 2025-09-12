    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: 2025 Prospect Showcase Game 1 Preview, Lineups and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 12, 2025, 14:57
    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 12, 2025, 14:57

    What - Prospect Showcase Game 1
    When - 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12
    Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
    How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)

    We've finally got some hockey to watch.

    After a long summer, we're inching closer to the start of the NHL season, but before that, we're going to be treated to the 2025 Prospect Showcase.

    The Hurricanes will kick off the showcase this afternoon with a game against the Florida Panthers.

    There will be some interesting names to watch, including last season's AHL rookie goal leader Bradly Nadeau and some top prospects in Dominik Badinka, Felix Unger Sorum, Ivan Ryabkin and Gleb Trikozov.

    The Canes will play two more games after this one: a 2 p.m. game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and a 3 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
    Filip Ekberg - Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov
    Tyler Weiss - Blake Biondi - Evan Vierling
    David Gagnon - Ethan Leyh - Deni Goure

    Charles-Alexis Legault - Dominik Badinka
    Joel Nystrom - Aleksi Heimosalmi
    Josh McGregor - Jonas Woo
    Brandon Doyle

    Ruslan Khazheyev
    Nikita Quapp

    Carolina Hurricanes Announce Prospect Showcase Roster Carolina Hurricanes Announce Prospect Showcase Roster The Carolina Hurricanes have announced their roster for the 2025 Prospect Showcase.

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.