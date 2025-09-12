Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: 2025 Prospect Showcase Game 1 Preview, Lineups and How to Watch

What - Prospect Showcase Game 1
When - 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12
Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)
We've finally got some hockey to watch.
After a long summer, we're inching closer to the start of the NHL season, but before that, we're going to be treated to the 2025 Prospect Showcase.
The Hurricanes will kick off the showcase this afternoon with a game against the Florida Panthers.
There will be some interesting names to watch, including last season's AHL rookie goal leader Bradly Nadeau and some top prospects in Dominik Badinka, Felix Unger Sorum, Ivan Ryabkin and Gleb Trikozov.
The Canes will play two more games after this one: a 2 p.m. game against the Nashville Predators on Saturday and a 3 p.m. game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.
Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
Filip Ekberg - Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov
Tyler Weiss - Blake Biondi - Evan Vierling
David Gagnon - Ethan Leyh - Deni Goure
Charles-Alexis Legault - Dominik Badinka
Joel Nystrom - Aleksi Heimosalmi
Josh McGregor - Jonas Woo
Brandon Doyle
Ruslan Khazheyev
Nikita Quapp
