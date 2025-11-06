Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 13 (8-4-0)

When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, North, Wisconsin

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season.

Carolina is coming off of a near perfect win, a 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers at MSG on Tuesday, a game that saw them hold the Blueshirts to zero shots in the offensive zone for the final half of the game.

Nikolaj Ehlers finally netted his first of the year in New York and Pyotr Kochetkov had a 25-save shutout in his first start of the year.

The Hurricanes are expected to also get back another one of their injured players as defenseman K'Andre Miller was activated off of IR on Thursday.

Minnesota (5-6-3) comes to town winners of two straight, including a controversial overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

While the Wild have been a high-scoring team on the power play this season, they've struggled a bit at 5v5 and especially with keeping pucks out of their own net.

Streaks

Mark Jankowski (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jordan Staal tied his brother Eric for the most games played as a Carolina Hurricane (909) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He'll pass that marker tonight.

tied his brother Eric for the most games played as a Carolina Hurricane (909) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He'll pass that marker tonight. Nikolaj Ehlers is one assist away from 300 career assists.

is one assist away from 300 career assists. K'Andre Miller is two assists shy of 100 career assists.

is two assists shy of 100 career assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.

is three points shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 16-13-2-5 all-time against the Minnesota Wild

Sebastian Aho (7g, 16pts in 15gp) is a point-per-game player against Minnesota for his career.

(7g, 16pts in 15gp) is a point-per-game player against Minnesota for his career. Mike Reilly appeared in 84 games for the Wild from 2015-2018

appeared in 84 games for the Wild from 2015-2018 Minnesota assistant coach Patrick Dwyer played his entire NHL career with the Hurricanes, appearing in 416 games from 2008-2015.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 4-3-0; 0.894 Sv%; 2.96 GAA

Filip Gustavsson: 4-6-1; 0.900 Sv%; 3.11 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (8) / Kirill Kaprizov (8)

Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (12) / Kirill Kaprizov (18)

Power Play

Carolina - 11.43% (31st)

Minnesota - 31.48% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 83.72% (8th)

Minnesota - 66.67% (31st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau



Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick



Jacob Middleton - Jarden Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt



Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt



Injuries and Scratches: Mats Zuccarello (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (LBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.