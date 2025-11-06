    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel

Nov 6, 2025, 20:47

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 6, 2025, 20:47
    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 6, 2025, 20:47
    Canes eye potential win streak as K'Andre Miller is set to return. The puck drops at 7 PM.

    What - Game 13 (8-4-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, North, Wisconsin

    The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season.

    Carolina is coming off of a near perfect win, a 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers at MSG on Tuesday, a game that saw them hold the Blueshirts to zero shots in the offensive zone for the final half of the game.

    Nikolaj Ehlers finally netted his first of the year in New York and Pyotr Kochetkov had a 25-save shutout in his first start of the year.

    The Hurricanes are expected to also get back another one of their injured players as defenseman K'Andre Miller was activated off of IR on Thursday.

    Minnesota (5-6-3) comes to town winners of two straight, including a controversial overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

    While the Wild have been a high-scoring team on the power play this season, they've struggled a bit at 5v5 and especially with keeping pucks out of their own net.

    Streaks

    • Mark Jankowski (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jordan Staal tied his brother Eric for the most games played as a Carolina Hurricane (909) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He'll pass that marker tonight.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is one assist away from 300 career assists.
    • K'Andre Miller is two assists shy of 100 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 16-13-2-5 all-time against the Minnesota Wild
    • Sebastian Aho (7g, 16pts in 15gp) is a point-per-game player against Minnesota for his career.
    • Mike Reilly appeared in 84 games for the Wild from 2015-2018
    • Minnesota assistant coach Patrick Dwyer played his entire NHL career with the Hurricanes, appearing in 416 games from 2008-2015.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 4-3-0; 0.894 Sv%; 2.96 GAA
    • Filip Gustavsson: 4-6-1; 0.900 Sv%; 3.11 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (8) / Kirill Kaprizov (8)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (12) / Kirill Kaprizov (18)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 11.43% (31st)
    • Minnesota - 31.48% (3rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 83.72% (8th)
    • Minnesota - 66.67% (31st)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
    Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau

    Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
    Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)

    Wild Projected Lineup

    Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson
    Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
    Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
    Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

    Jacob Middleton - Jarden Spurgeon
    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
    Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt

    Filip Gustavsson
    Jesper Wallstedt

    Injuries and Scratches: Mats Zuccarello (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (LBI)

