Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 13 (8-4-0)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, North, Wisconsin
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season.
Carolina is coming off of a near perfect win, a 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Rangers at MSG on Tuesday, a game that saw them hold the Blueshirts to zero shots in the offensive zone for the final half of the game.
Nikolaj Ehlers finally netted his first of the year in New York and Pyotr Kochetkov had a 25-save shutout in his first start of the year.
The Hurricanes are expected to also get back another one of their injured players as defenseman K'Andre Miller was activated off of IR on Thursday.
Minnesota (5-6-3) comes to town winners of two straight, including a controversial overtime win over the Nashville Predators.
While the Wild have been a high-scoring team on the power play this season, they've struggled a bit at 5v5 and especially with keeping pucks out of their own net.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Charles Alexis Legault, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson
Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Jacob Middleton - Jarden Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Injuries and Scratches: Mats Zuccarello (LBI), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (LBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.