Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2 Preview, Lineup and How to Watch

What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2

When - 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13

Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)

After falling 3-2 in a shootout Friday to the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes prospects will be back in action against the Nashville Predators.



The Canes will be mixing up the lines a bit as 2025 draftee Flip Ekberg is being held out for precautionary reasons.



Ruslan Khazheyev is also expected to go the full length of the game after splitting the net with Nikita Quapp in Game 1.



The first game of a prospect showcase is always going to be a little rough.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalie

Ruslan Khazheyev: 6-foot-6, 201lbs, 20-years-old

Leading Scorers

Goals - Justin Robidas, Bradly Nadeau (1)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum

David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss

Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling

Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov



Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault

Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo

Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka

Josh McGregor



Ruslan Khazheyev

Nikita Quapp



Injuries and Scratches: Filip Ekberg (precautionary)

