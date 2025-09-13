Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2 Preview, Lineup and How to Watch

What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2
When - 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13
Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)
After falling 3-2 in a shootout Friday to the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes prospects will be back in action against the Nashville Predators.
The Canes will be mixing up the lines a bit as 2025 draftee Flip Ekberg is being held out for precautionary reasons.
Ruslan Khazheyev is also expected to go the full length of the game after splitting the net with Nikita Quapp in Game 1.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalie
Leading Scorers
Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss
Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling
Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov
Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault
Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo
Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka
Josh McGregor
Ruslan Khazheyev
Nikita Quapp
Injuries and Scratches: Filip Ekberg (precautionary)
