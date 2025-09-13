    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2 Preview, Lineup and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 13, 2025, 18:10
    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 13, 2025, 18:10

    What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 2
    When - 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13
    Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
    How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)  

    After falling 3-2 in a shootout Friday to the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes prospects will be back in action against the Nashville Predators.

    The Canes will be mixing up the lines a bit as 2025 draftee Flip Ekberg is being held out for precautionary reasons.

    Ruslan Khazheyev is also expected to go the full length of the game after splitting the net with Nikita Quapp in Game 1.

    10 Takeaways: Hurricanes Come Up Short In Opening of 2025 Prospect Showcase 10 Takeaways: Hurricanes Come Up Short In Opening of 2025 Prospect Showcase The first game of a prospect showcase is always going to be a little rough.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalie

    • Ruslan Khazheyev: 6-foot-6, 201lbs, 20-years-old

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Justin Robidas, Bradly Nadeau (1)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
    David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss
    Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling
    Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov

    Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault
    Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo
    Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka
    Josh McGregor

    Ruslan Khazheyev
    Nikita Quapp

    Injuries and Scratches: Filip Ekberg (precautionary)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.