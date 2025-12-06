    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Dec 6, 2025, 18:01

    Dec 6, 2025, 18:01
    Dec 6, 2025, 18:01
    Updated at: Dec 6, 2025, 18:07

    Canes seek resurgence as Predators surge. Key lineup shifts and player returns could decide this pivotal matchup.

    What - Game 27 (16-8-2)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to break out of a bit of a funk tonight as they host the Nashville Predators.

    Carolina is coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and they've now scored two or less goals in four of their last five outings.

    The Canes may be getting a few reinforcements however as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov have been practicing with the team and while Jaccob Slavin took part in his first full practice on Wednesday, he's still probably a little ways away from returning.

    After another terrible start for Nashville, the Predators have found a bit of a rhythm, winning four of their last five games, including most recently beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 24-18-1-4 all-time against Nashville, including going 0-2-0 last season.
    • Former Predators on Carolina's roster include Mark Jankowski (2022-25) and assistant coach Jeff Daniels (1998-99).
    • Former Hurricanes on the Nashville roster include Tyson Jost (2024-25), Brady Skjei (2020-24), Michael Bunting (2023-24) and Erik Haula (2019-20).
    • Sebastian Aho (13g, 25pts in 24gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Predators.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 7-1-0; 0.908 Sv%; 2.11 GAA
    • Juuse Saros: 9-9-3; 0.897 Sv%; 2.86 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Filip Forsberg & Ryan O'Reilly (9)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (25) / Ryan O'Reilly (21)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13.2% (31st)
    • Nashville - 15.1% (26th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 80.3% (21st)
    • Nashville - 82.1% (11th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Predators Projected Lineup

    Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista
    Filip Forsberg - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault
    Reid Schaefer - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
    Michael Bunting - Tyson Jost - Michael McCarron

    Nicolas Hague - Roman Josi
    Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby
    Spencer Stastney - Nick Blankenburg

    Juuse Saros
    Justus Annunen

    Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (UBI), Zachary L'Heureux (LBI), Nick Perbix (UBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)

