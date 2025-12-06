Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 27 (16-8-2)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to break out of a bit of a funk tonight as they host the Nashville Predators.

Carolina is coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and they've now scored two or less goals in four of their last five outings.

The Canes may be getting a few reinforcements however as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov have been practicing with the team and while Jaccob Slavin took part in his first full practice on Wednesday, he's still probably a little ways away from returning.

After another terrible start for Nashville, the Predators have found a bit of a rhythm, winning four of their last five games, including most recently beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday.

Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 24-18-1-4 all-time against Nashville, including going 0-2-0 last season.

Former Predators on Carolina's roster include Mark Jankowski (2022-25) and assistant coach Jeff Daniels (1998-99).

Former Hurricanes on the Nashville roster include Tyson Jost (2024-25), Brady Skjei (2020-24), Michael Bunting (2023-24) and Erik Haula (2019-20).

Sebastian Aho (13g, 25pts in 24gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Predators.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 7-1-0; 0.908 Sv%; 2.11 GAA

Juuse Saros: 9-9-3; 0.897 Sv%; 2.86 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (16) / Filip Forsberg & Ryan O'Reilly (9)

Points - Sebastian Aho (25) / Ryan O'Reilly (21)

Power Play

Carolina - 13.2% (31st)

Nashville - 15.1% (26th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80.3% (21st)

Nashville - 82.1% (11th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Predators Projected Lineup

Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting - Tyson Jost - Michael McCarron



Nicolas Hague - Roman Josi

Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby

Spencer Stastney - Nick Blankenburg



Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen



Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (UBI), Zachary L'Heureux (LBI), Nick Perbix (UBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)

