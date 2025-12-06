Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 27 (16-8-2)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to break out of a bit of a funk tonight as they host the Nashville Predators.
Carolina is coming off of a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and they've now scored two or less goals in four of their last five outings.
The Canes may be getting a few reinforcements however as both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Pyotr Kochetkov have been practicing with the team and while Jaccob Slavin took part in his first full practice on Wednesday, he's still probably a little ways away from returning.
After another terrible start for Nashville, the Predators have found a bit of a rhythm, winning four of their last five games, including most recently beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting - Tyson Jost - Michael McCarron
Nicolas Hague - Roman Josi
Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby
Spencer Stastney - Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (UBI), Zachary L'Heureux (LBI), Nick Perbix (UBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.