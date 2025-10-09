Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 1 (0-0-0)

When - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 9

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu

The start of the Carolina Hurricanes' 2025-26 season is finally upon us as the team will be kicking off the season with a showdown with the New Jersey Devils.

It hasn't been long since the two teams last met, with them having faced each other in the first round of last year's postseason, which Carolina won in five games.

The two teams are projected to compete for the top spot in the Metropolitan so it should be a good matchup between two talented squads, but one can perhaps expect to see a bit of rust still.

Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers will make their Carolina Hurricanes debut tonight.

and will make their Carolina Hurricanes debut tonight. Alexander Nikishin will make his NHL regular season debut after playing in five postseason games last year.

will make his NHL regular season debut after playing in five postseason games last year. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Staal is two goals shy of 300 career goals.

is two goals shy of 300 career goals. Staal is also three games shy of playing 900 games as a Hurricane.

is also three games shy of playing 900 games as a Hurricane. Seth Jarvis is four goals shy of 100 career goals.

is four goals shy of 100 career goals. K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.

is four assists away from 100 career assists. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Sean Walker is five games away from playing in 400 career games.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes are 67-77-12-6 all-time against New Jersey.

Last season, the two teams split the regular season series 2-2, but Carolina has a 10-4-0 edge in the last 14 meetings between the two clubs.

The Canes also faced the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs last year, defeating them in five games. Sebastian Aho scored the series winning goal, a double overtime power play blast, in Game 5 at Lenovo Center.

Carolina will face the Devils three other times this regular season, twice in January and for the final time in March.

Nikolaj Ehlers (11g, 21pts in 18gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Devils.

(11g, 21pts in 18gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Devils. The franchise is 14-21-5-5 all-time in season openers, but are 4-1-0 in their last five openers and are 5-1-1 under Rod Brind'Amour. Carolina lost the opener last year, a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Lenovo Center.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 13-8-1; 0.899 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

Jacob Markstrom: 26-16-6; 0.900 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Nico Hischier (35)

Points - Sebastian Aho (74) / Jesper Bratt (88)

Power Play

Carolina - 18.7% (25th)

New Jersey - 28.2% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 83.6% (1st)

New Jersey - 82.7% (2nd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Devils Projected Lineup

Evgenii Dadonov - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat - Cody Glass - Connor Brown

Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Arseny Gritsyuk



Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec



Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen



Injuries and Scratches: Zack MacEwen, Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Stefan Noesen (groin), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee) Seamus Casey (LBI)

