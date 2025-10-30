    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 30, 2025, 16:26
    Oct 30, 2025, 16:26
    Hurricanes, Islanders both slumping as Thursday's matchup approaches. Injuries test Carolina, while young Schaefer sparks New York. Tune in for the divisional clash.

    What - Game 10 (6-3-0)
    When - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 30
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column as they take on the New York Islanders tonight at home.

    The Hurricanes enter today's game on a two-game skid, having lost to the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

    The Canes have been dealing with quite a few injuries, but have still been close in every game that they've lost despite that.

    Carolina will also be hoping that their power play luck from Tuesday as well as Andrei Svechnikov's first of the season can be a sign of good things to come for both moving forward.

    New York also enters tonight's game on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 5-2 to Boston after leading that game 2-0 early.

    The Islanders haven't had consistent results this year, but one thing that has been working for them is 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who looks already like an NHL regular even at 18 years of age.

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (4g, 7a) has points in nine-straight games to start the season.
    • Jackson Blake (1g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Nikolaj Ehlers is two assists away from 300 career assists.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is four goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • The Hurricanes have an all-time record of 85-56-9-13 against the Islanders and the Canes are 13-4-2 in the teams' last 19 regular season meetings.
    • Last season, Carolina went 2-1-0 in the season series.
    • Hurricanes defenseman Mike Reilly played in 77 games across two seasons (2023-25) with the New York Islanders.
    • On the flip side, Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo appeared in 95 games with the Canes across two separate seasons (2021-22, 2023-24).

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 2-1-0; 0.911 Sv%; 2.33 GAA
    • David Rittich: 2-0-0; 0.940 Sv%; 2.01 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Bo Horvat (6)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (11) / Bo Horvat (11)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 10% (32nd)
    • New York - 15.6% (26th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 82.9% (12th)
    • New York - 71% (24th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau

    Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
    Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)

    Islanders Projected Lineup

    Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
    Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
    Anders Lee - J.G. Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
    Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Maxim Tsyplakov

    Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
    Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
    Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo

    David Rittich
    Ilya Sorokin

    Injuries and Scratches: Marshall Warren, Adam Boqvist, Ethan Bear (undisclosed), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Max Shabonov (UBI), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

