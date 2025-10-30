Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 10 (6-3-0)
When - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 30
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column as they take on the New York Islanders tonight at home.
The Hurricanes enter today's game on a two-game skid, having lost to the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Canes have been dealing with quite a few injuries, but have still been close in every game that they've lost despite that.
Carolina will also be hoping that their power play luck from Tuesday as well as Andrei Svechnikov's first of the season can be a sign of good things to come for both moving forward.
New York also enters tonight's game on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 5-2 to Boston after leading that game 2-0 early.
The Islanders haven't had consistent results this year, but one thing that has been working for them is 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who looks already like an NHL regular even at 18 years of age.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anders Lee - J.G. Pageau - Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Injuries and Scratches: Marshall Warren, Adam Boqvist, Ethan Bear (undisclosed), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Max Shabonov (UBI), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
