Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 10 (6-3-0)

When - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 30

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column as they take on the New York Islanders tonight at home.

The Hurricanes enter today's game on a two-game skid, having lost to the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes have been dealing with quite a few injuries, but have still been close in every game that they've lost despite that.

Carolina will also be hoping that their power play luck from Tuesday as well as Andrei Svechnikov's first of the season can be a sign of good things to come for both moving forward.

New York also enters tonight's game on a two-game losing streak, most recently losing 5-2 to Boston after leading that game 2-0 early.

The Islanders haven't had consistent results this year, but one thing that has been working for them is 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who looks already like an NHL regular even at 18 years of age.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (4g, 7a) has points in nine-straight games to start the season.

(4g, 7a) has points in nine-straight games to start the season. Jackson Blake (1g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Nikolaj Ehlers is two assists away from 300 career assists.

is two assists away from 300 career assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.

is three points shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is four goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes have an all-time record of 85-56-9-13 against the Islanders and the Canes are 13-4-2 in the teams' last 19 regular season meetings.

Last season, Carolina went 2-1-0 in the season series.

Hurricanes defenseman Mike Reilly played in 77 games across two seasons (2023-25) with the New York Islanders.

played in 77 games across two seasons (2023-25) with the New York Islanders. On the flip side, Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo appeared in 95 games with the Canes across two separate seasons (2021-22, 2023-24).

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 2-1-0; 0.911 Sv%; 2.33 GAA

David Rittich: 2-0-0; 0.940 Sv%; 2.01 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Bo Horvat (6)

Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (11) / Bo Horvat (11)

Power Play

Carolina - 10% (32nd)

New York - 15.6% (26th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 82.9% (12th)

New York - 71% (24th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau



Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker

Jalen Chatfield - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (UBI)

Islanders Projected Lineup

Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman

Anders Lee - J.G. Pageau - Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Maxim Tsyplakov



Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo



David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin



Injuries and Scratches: Marshall Warren, Adam Boqvist, Ethan Bear (undisclosed), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Max Shabonov (UBI), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

